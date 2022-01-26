England captain Owen Farrell to miss entire Six Nations

Last updated on .From the section Rugby Unioncomments127

Owen Farrell
Farrell (centre) won the first of his 94 England caps against Scotland in 2012

England captain Owen Farrell will miss the entire Six Nations with an ankle injury that requires surgery.

The 30-year-old, capped 94 times, had been earmarked by head coach Eddie Jones to guide fly-half Marcus Smith through his first Six Nations campaign.

Farrell, who has not played since limping out of England's win over Australia in November was set to make his comeback for Saracens last weekend.

However, he injured his other ankle in a training-ground collision.

Farrell is set to undergo surgery later on Wednesday with Saracens saying they expect him to be out for eight to 10 weeks.

"It's a massive blow for him personally and for the team it's a blow," Jones said.

"But it's obviously an opportunity for other guys to step up into leadership roles and for other players to play for that 12 jumper.

"We see it more as an opportunity. In today's rugby, having your best team on the field is a rare occurrence. We're pretty used to it. There's an opportunity there to build a bit more leadership depth."

England's preparations for the tournament have been hit by a series of problems.

Centre Manu Tuilagi is rated as only having a 50% chance of playing any part in the tournament after suffering a set-back in his recovery from a hamstring problem, while wing Jonny May could also be sidelined for the duration with a knee injury.

Courtney Lawes, seen as most likely to be promoted to captaincy in Farrell's absence, has been unable to train as he continues to work his way back from a concussion, while prop Joe Marler is isolating after contracting Covid for the second time in less than three months.

England's first fixture is against Scotland on 5 February.

Analysis

BBC rugby union correspondent Chris Jones

It was only last week that Eddie Jones retained Farrell as captain, putting great faith in him to restore peak form and fitness after a difficult couple of seasons.

But a freak training ground injury to Farrell's other ankle has scuppered Jones' best-laid plans, and after a few days of conjecture and uncertainty, it's been confirmed Farrell needs surgery and will play no part in the Championship.

It will be the first Six Nations Farrell has missed in seven years, and will force Jones to rethink both his play-making and leadership plans.

While Marcus Smith is the man in possession of the number 10 shirt, there is a lack of experience in the midfield, while Courtney Lawes' expected appointment as stand-in skipper has been delayed by his return from concussion.

More to follow.

Comments

Join the conversation

127 comments

  • Comment posted by JJK, today at 10:07

    All Farrell has ever done is lead the team in the best way he can with the ability that he has. We all seem to have recency bias and seem to forget the world-class performances he has put in over the years. Yes he is out of form and I am really excited about Smith leading the team. But, constantly slating a man that has always given 100 percent is ridiculous and not in the rugby spirit.

    • Reply posted by Medoway, today at 10:11

      Medoway replied:
      Wish I could upvote this more. His passion has been unparalleled, even when not at his best.

  • Comment posted by SD, today at 10:11

    Can tell who are the actual rugby fans and those who just love to have a dig.
    Plenty here saying it's good and they are glad he's out and injured?

    Need to take a look at yourselves. Farrell not been in best form last couple seasons but being glad a player is injured is a disgrace.

    • Reply posted by Obsen, today at 10:12

      Obsen replied:
      Hear hear!

  • Comment posted by Ross, today at 10:09

    So many unkind comments. Hope he makes a quick recovering and can enjoy playing again soon.

    • Reply posted by DrewStirling, today at 10:37

      DrewStirling replied:
      Most overrated huffing guy in Rugby ..

  • Comment posted by Jammers, today at 10:08

    Its Unfortunate for Farrell and I hope he gets over his ankle injury, but long term, this may be the best for England, as they can give Smith et al a great run out!

  • Comment posted by grandgeca, today at 10:16

    Plenty of sad comments from sad little people on here.
    Hope the treatment and recovery go well Owen.

    • Reply posted by DrewStirling, today at 10:38

      DrewStirling replied:
      Did he write on here? Missed it ?

  • Comment posted by neil , today at 10:15

    Could benefit England in the long run He has been an excellent servant for England and I am a Wales supporter
    You always knew he give 100% but i always thought he slowed you back line down and you have some great backs outside of him
    Class player thou

    • Reply posted by bagginsbear, today at 10:22

      bagginsbear replied:
      I agree, I’m gutted for Faz as an individual, but with an eye on the World Cup in France next year, and not a massive amount of tests in between this might actually be for the greater good.

  • Comment posted by short and curly, today at 10:08

    We know what OF has to offer, time to see what others bring to the table.

  • Comment posted by ggww, today at 10:11

    I do wish him well and he is a great player, BUT we need to see the team without him, so indirectly this is a good thing

  • Comment posted by sportsfan, today at 10:26

    It is a shame he has to miss out. OF has always given his all for the English cause, adhering to the Jones game plan, unattractive as that has undoubtedly been. That said, as a Scot, I am more worried about an England XV without OF and I expect Marcus Smith to prove that he is the real deal and live up to the hype.

  • Comment posted by Grumpygit, today at 10:03

    One man doesn't make a team

  • Comment posted by norm, today at 10:24

    Terrible timing just before the 6 nations and already coming back from an injury.

    As a Welshman I have no idea what this will mean for the team we will face in a month, but wish him all the best, always been a pretty class act (tackling technique aside 😉).

    At least there will be plenty to watch on TV when he's recovering!

    • Reply posted by cobhammer, today at 10:33

      cobhammer replied:
      Well said but hopefully it will result in Smith having a run of matches. he really is an exciting prospect.

  • Comment posted by steve_r2 , today at 10:12

    So I really hope Atkinson gets a shot now..... a proper inside center and the type of player Smith works off well

    • Reply posted by TheLastKingOfEngland, today at 10:15

      TheLastKingOfEngland replied:
      I'd agree. He'd be a great foil for Smith, and you see how well he plays with Esterhuizen, who's very similar to Atkinson.

  • Comment posted by Bigbaddog, today at 10:11

    Hard lines for Owen, but a chance for England to build strength in depth

  • Comment posted by El Brummie, today at 10:07

    Feel bad for the guy, no players likes having to pull out like this. But think it puts England as a balanced team in a better place due to Eddie's insistance on square pegs in round holes to fit Farrell in.

  • Comment posted by THOMASFOX, today at 10:24

    There was a time, not so long ago, that you would break into the team at 24, and have to compete to play. At 30 his career isn't over. Very strange and negative comments, which I assume come from those who have always been dismissive of what he brings to the team.

  • Comment posted by otfan, today at 10:17

    Hope he is better soon.

  • Comment posted by Spolmit, today at 10:14

    Most unfortunate, however, this will be a great opportunity for another player.

    Get well soon Owen!

  • Comment posted by Jukebox89, today at 10:10

    Only positive vibes on here please folks! Farrell is a fine player and a shame that he's missed this campaign. He's a proven winner who drives standards and his presence I'm sure will be missed in camp. Good opportunity for Smith and Ford to stake their claim for RWC spot. May being injured could hopefully mean that Nowell is back in the mix if fully fit, shame no Watson.

  • Comment posted by Roy_72, today at 10:05

    Chance to blood a few more youngsters, Farrell will be back though. Eddie hopefully lets Marcus Smith play his natural game.

  • Comment posted by Forecheck_13, today at 10:24

    Farrell is a true leader. He plays right on the edge of the game. His physicality and leadership is a real asset, which is sadly often overlooked by the masses. Ask any other team in the world which England players they’d like in their team? I bet Owen Farrell is next on the list after Maro.

    • Reply posted by Gaz, today at 10:32

      Gaz replied:
      When England have been rudderless and rabbits in headlights Farrell has been in charge

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport