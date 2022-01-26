Dwayne Peel worked with Dan McFarland at Ulster for three years, having joined the Irish province in 2017

Ulster coach Dan McFarland says he is "expecting fireworks" from a Scarlets side coached by his former assistant Dwayne Peel in Belfast on Friday.

The 76-times capped Welsh international joined the Ulster coaching set-up in 2017 but took over the top job with Scarlets at the start of this season.

"We had three great years. I really enjoyed working with 'Peely'," said McFarland of the pair's association.

"He was a great support to me all through the time he was here."

"He has a real passion for the game, for where he comes from and for the club that he is coaching now.

"That's something I really recognise, that kind of attachment. He's a great attack coach so we'll be expecting fireworks when they come over," added the Ulster coach.

Ulster are returning to United Rugby Championship action at Kingspan Stadium after back-to-back Champions Cup victories over Northampton and Clermont Auvergne secured a last-16 two-leg tie against defending champions Toulouse in the continent's premier club tournament.

McFarland's men will be looking to improve their form in the URC however after losing three of their last four in that competition.

The rescheduling of the postponed interprovincial games against Connacht and Leinster for February and March dates respectively means that the Irish province now face a busy schedule of fixtures while shorn of Ireland internationals during the forthcoming Six Nations period.

Upcoming matches 'of pivotal importance'

"In the last couple of years during the Six Nations we only had two games so it was a mixture of game time and down weeks but with Ireland players away it is our responsibility as a group to drive these next seven weeks," explained McFarland.

"We may see players coming back [from Ireland camp] but the onus is on this group to drive performance, training and our attitude to the games.

"We face five matches during this Six Nations period - out of 18 games we play in the regular season. That is a huge chunk of our URC campaign so it is of pivotal importance.

"I am most interested in our performances - if we play with the same kind of positivity and urgency we demonstrated in Europe then the results will look after themselves.

"If we play close to the level we have been at we will be tough to beat."

McCloskey and Cooney close to return

Stuart McCloskey has not played since mid-December

Ulster go into Friday's game again depleted by injuries, particularly among the backs where Stewart Moore is ruled out and Stuart McCloskey and John Cooney are both rated doubtful after sitting out the two big wins in Europe.

Centre McCloskey has not played since mid-December because of a hamstring injury, while Cooney hurt his calf earlier this month in the defeat to Munster at Thomond Park.

"Stuart and John are progressing but they are unlikely to be available this week, very possibly for the following week [against Connacht]," outlined McFarland.

"Hendo [Iain Henderson] won't be playing this week but he's making a good recovery. The fact he was named in the Ireland squad means he should be able to take part in the Six Nations at some point."

Scarlets have played just three competitive matches in three months and crashed out of the Champions Cup last weekend having participated in just two of their scheduled fixtures because of Covid-19 related issues.