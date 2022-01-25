Six Nations: England and Gloucester wing Jonny May to see specialists over knee injury

Last updated on .From the section Rugby Unioncomments51

Jonny May
May will see specialists about a knee injury and hopes to be fit to face Wales on 26 February

England wing Jonny May will miss the opening two fixtures of the Six Nations with a knee injury and will wait to hear from specialists whether he can play any part in the tournament.

May, 31, did not feature for Gloucester against Perpignan on Saturday.

He will miss England's games against Scotland on 5 February and Italy eight days later, but is not yet ruled out of the Wales game on 26 February.

Gloucester coach George Skivington said May is seeing the "best" specialists.

Skivington added: "If he can be back involved in the Six Nations then great. It's unfortunate for Jonny because we'd like to see him playing for England.

"He's had a niggle for a little while and it kept him out of one game a few weeks ago. It's just been chipping away and it got to a point where it wasn't great, so we decided to get it investigated.

"Once we know exactly what the story is we'll have a better idea about the injury. It would have been one incident a few weeks ago, but he's been managing his way through it, as generally speaking senior players do, and it just got a little too much.

"The hope is that he will still play in the Six Nations."

May has scored 35 tries for England, placing him second in the country's all-time standings behind Rory Underwood on 49.

In addition to May, England have lost fly-half and captain Owen Farrell to injury, while Courtney Lawes is unable to train because of a head injury.

Eddie Jones' squad for the Six Nations meet in Brighton for a training camp this week.

Comments

Join the conversation

52 comments

  • Comment posted by Mister Rioso, today at 17:36

    I remember posting (after a match a long time back, he’s been around a while) that he was very rapid, but a rapid, headless chicken. I also recall commentary to the effect that not even his own team mates knew where he would be going when he set off with the ball. Shock horror! I’m going to compare him to football’s Raheem Stirling. Their speed needs harnessing to a better team brain.

  • Comment posted by DURO_MARMADUKE, today at 17:32

    England getting their excuses in early🥱

    • Reply posted by SD, today at 17:36

      SD replied:
      What excuses? If a player isn't fit then they don't play, not quite sure how that is making excuses but hey ho...

  • Comment posted by oa81, today at 17:27

    Hopefully Radwan gets called up

    • Reply posted by Jay Bee, today at 17:30

      Jay Bee replied:
      Not good enough for England yet I'm afraid!

  • Comment posted by Na Fianna, today at 17:19

    Should still be well able to take care of the two Wooden spoon teams in the opening two games. Plenty of talent there as replacements.

  • Comment posted by vern, today at 17:18

    Wish JM well & a quick recovery been an outstanding performer for England over many years.

    Surprised Lynagh hasn’t had a call, had a great understanding with MS at quins and has been on outstanding form this season. Cross field kick/passes are likely to be a big part of smiths attacking game so picking a wing with an existing working relationship would seem a sensible option.

  • Comment posted by dunbreedin, today at 17:17

    May Day! May Day! Maybe not .

  • Comment posted by Pedro, today at 17:15

    He is still a formidable player and will be missed. But England have some good options on the wing. I don't think he's past it yet. It's just the opposition know what he can do, have to cover it and that leads to openings elsewhere. So they cover them, then Jonny can do his thing.

  • Comment posted by Barry Smith, today at 17:14

    Time to start looking outside of private schools. There are plenty of guys out there that are talented at being big, who can't afford to go to private school. Imagine if American Football just stuck to upper class, privately educated Caucasian guys, how limiting that would be? Daddy having lots of money does not make you a good rugby player, so it's strange that rugby persists with this policy.

    • Reply posted by Jay Bee, today at 17:19

      Jay Bee replied:
      Don't compare rugby, the greatest ever game, with little pussies in American hand egg that are padded up. In state schools, they prefer football, so its not private schools fault they field a lot of the players, but you should look at how many on the England team are state educated, it's at least 50% now, also some who were private were scholarships. So do your research before commenting!

  • Comment posted by lappers, today at 17:13

    Thought Elliot Daley had already been called up to replace him?

  • Comment posted by timeandtide, today at 17:13

    Likely team [if Lawes recovers]:
    Marler, Cowan-Dickie, Sinckler, Hill, Itoje, Lawes, Curry, Dombrandt, Youngs, Smith, Malins, Slade, Marchant, Nowell, Steward
    Bench: George, Genge, Stuart, Ewels, Simmonds, Quirke, Ford, Daly

    • Reply posted by House of pain, today at 17:24

      House of pain replied:
      Looks good, but I'd switch Slade to 13 and have Atkinson at 12. Merchant to the bench dropping Daly.

  • Comment posted by Rotunda10, today at 17:11

    Not too disappointed to be honest and we have some quality wings with mire rounded skill sets coming through....May always struck me as having a touch of 'The 2s are short and your mate, who's a footballer's, match is cancelled and he's really quick so can go on the wing, about him!! Thought he'd improved a lot but seen him drop easy high balls and knock on a quick tap in recent internationals

  • Comment posted by Ben, today at 17:11

    This comment was removed because it broke the rules. Explain

    • Reply posted by Rusty, today at 17:15

      Rusty replied:
      It's a middle class sport in England. We all know that. Point is?

  • Comment posted by Jay Bee, today at 17:09

    What a shame! One of my favourite players and at one point, was arguably the best winger on the planet! Has been mixed since RWC, bar the most amazing run against Ireland I've ever seen in the ANC 2020. However, with this new style English side, there is so many replacement players we can afford to replace without much gripe. This should be concerning for rival 6 Nations teams!

    • Reply posted by Jay Bee, today at 17:12

      Jay Bee replied:
      FYI, my pick is Linagh, as Radwans game needs development first 👌

  • Comment posted by badwolf stroud, today at 17:06

    Get well soon jonny, I had 2 knee replacement s so I know your pain lol

  • Comment posted by peterwinchester, today at 17:05

    On his day - unstoppable! But these days are getting fewer. Time to blood a new quality finisher: radwan or Linagh for me.

  • Comment posted by James, today at 17:02

    May is one of the few dependable performers for Eng

    Knows his job and does it well

    Offensively he's very capable

    Ask the opposition how they feel about him being absent?

    A different answer from the same one about Farrell I suspect

    • Reply posted by Dr Prod, today at 17:07

      Dr Prod replied:
      May is rubbish, yesterday’s man

  • Comment posted by Obsen, today at 17:01

    That’s a shame. I was looking forward to seeing May get a run out against Scotland. Here’s hoping to a speedy recovery.

  • Comment posted by Happy days, today at 17:00

    May has poor all round skills for an international player and is easily replaced

    • Reply posted by U172022112003, today at 17:06

      U172022112003 replied:
      Of true, he would be matching your skills in understanding rugby!

  • Comment posted by LD Rob, today at 16:59

    As good as May is England are not short of quality wingers. Nowell should now play. Bring in Radwan?

    • Reply posted by timeandtide, today at 17:09

      timeandtide replied:
      Hassell-Collins has been selected ahead of Radwan, as has Freeman who also covers full-back. Radwan is quick but needs to add more elements to his game.

  • Comment posted by philos, today at 16:58

    I’m a fan of Ireland, but it’s a real shame May, Lawes and Farrell not playing is a real loss to the 6 Nations. Get well soon.

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport

Featured