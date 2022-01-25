Six Nations: England and Gloucester wing Jonny May to see specialists over knee injury

Jonny May
May will see specialists about a knee injury and hopes to be fit to face Wales on 26 February

England wing Jonny May will miss the opening two fixtures of the Six Nations with a knee injury and will wait to hear from specialists whether he can play any part in the tournament.

May, 31, did not feature for Gloucester against Perpignan on Saturday.

He will miss England's games against Scotland on 5 February and Italy eight days later, but is not yet ruled out of the Wales game on 26 February.

Gloucester coach George Skivington said May is seeing the "best" specialists.

Skivington added: "If he can be back involved in the Six Nations then great. It's unfortunate for Jonny because we'd like to see him playing for England.

"He's had a niggle for a little while and it kept him out of one game a few weeks ago. It's just been chipping away and it got to a point where it wasn't great, so we decided to get it investigated.

"Once we know exactly what the story is we'll have a better idea about the injury. It would have been one incident a few weeks ago, but he's been managing his way through it, as generally speaking senior players do, and it just got a little too much.

"The hope is that he will still play in the Six Nations."

May has scored 35 tries for England, placing him second in the country's all-time standings behind Rory Underwood on 49.

In addition to May, England have lost fly-half and captain Owen Farrell to injury, while Courtney Lawes is unable to train because of a head injury.

Eddie Jones' squad for the Six Nations meet in Brighton for a training camp this week.

Comments

Join the conversation

17 comments

  • Comment posted by Jay Bee, today at 17:09

    What a shame! One of my favourite players and at one point, was arguably the best winger on the planet! Has been mixed since RWC, bar the most amazing run against Ireland I've ever seen in the ANC 2020. However, with this new style English side, there is so many replacement players we can afford to replace without much gripe. This should be concerning for rival 6 Nations teams!

  • Comment posted by badwolf stroud, today at 17:06

    Get well soon jonny, I had 2 knee replacement s so I know your pain lol

  • Comment posted by peterwinchester, today at 17:05

    On his day - unstoppable! But these days are getting fewer. Time to blood a new quality finisher: radwan or Linagh for me.

  • Comment posted by James, today at 17:02

    May is one of the few dependable performers for Eng

    Knows his job and does it well

    Offensively he's very capable

    Ask the opposition how they feel about him being absent?

    A different answer from the same one about Farrell I suspect

    • Reply posted by Dr Prod, today at 17:07

      Dr Prod replied:
      May is rubbish, yesterday’s man

  • Comment posted by Obsen, today at 17:01

    That’s a shame. I was looking forward to seeing May get a run out against Scotland. Here’s hoping to a speedy recovery.

  • Comment posted by Happy days, today at 17:00

    May has poor all round skills for an international player and is easily replaced

    • Reply posted by U172022112003, today at 17:06

      U172022112003 replied:
      Of true, he would be matching your skills in understanding rugby!

  • Comment posted by LD Rob, today at 16:59

    As good as May is England are not short of quality wingers. Nowell should now play. Bring in Radwan?

    • Reply posted by timeandtide, today at 17:09

      timeandtide replied:
      Hassell-Collins has been selected ahead of Radwan, as has Freeman who also covers full-back. Radwan is quick but needs to add more elements to his game.

  • Comment posted by philos, today at 16:58

    I’m a fan of Ireland, but it’s a real shame May, Lawes and Farrell not playing is a real loss to the 6 Nations. Get well soon.

  • Comment posted by Na Fianna, today at 16:54

    Makes no odds, they will Batter Scotland by 20 as they are still pretty garbage.

    • Reply posted by TV back room, today at 16:57

      TV back room replied:
      What a stupid post!

  • Comment posted by 2 cents, today at 16:53

    Chance for Radwan?

    • Reply posted by conan the librarian, today at 16:57

      conan the librarian replied:
      doesnt run sideways enough

  • Comment posted by Jon, today at 16:52

    May or May not be there

