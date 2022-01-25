Jonathan Thomas: Worcester Warriors head coach departs Sixways after just over a year in job
Worcester Warriors head coach Jonathan Thomas has departed the Premiership club with immediate effect - and Steve Diamond has taken control for the rest of the season.
Diamond, 60, who was appointed lead rugby consultant in November, will then become director of rugby from the end of this season on a two-year contract.
He will take over from Alan Solomons, who will retire at the end of June.
Thomas, 39, was promoted to the role of head coach in January 2021.
But Warriors have continued to struggle and currently sit second bottom in the Premiership, propped up only by Bath.
