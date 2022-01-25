Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Jonathan Thomas won 67 caps for Wales and first joined Worcester's coaching set-up in the summer of 2020

Worcester Warriors head coach Jonathan Thomas has departed the Premiership club with immediate effect - and Steve Diamond has taken control for the rest of the season.

Diamond, 60, who was appointed lead rugby consultant in November, will then become director of rugby from the end of this season on a two-year contract.

He will take over from Alan Solomons, who will retire at the end of June.

Thomas, 39, was promoted to the role of head coach in January 2021.

But Warriors have continued to struggle and currently sit second bottom in the Premiership, propped up only by Bath.

More to follow.