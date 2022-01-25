Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Ross Moriarty was injured playing against New Zealand in his 49th international in October 2021

Wales flanker Ross Moriarty is set to try and prove his Six Nations fitness by making his Dragons return against Benetton on 28 January.

Moriarty, Ospreys fly-half Gareth Anscombe, Scarlets scrum-half Kieran Hardy and Cardiff props Rhys Carre and Dillon Lewis have been released.

Exeter lock Christ Tshiunza has tested positive for Covid-19 and will begin a period of isolation.

Wales open their title defence against Ireland in Dublin on 5 February.

Moriarty, 27, has not played since suffering a shoulder injury against New Zealand in October 2021.

Wales coach Wayne Pivac named the British and Irish Lions back row in his squad and wants him to prove his fitness.

Moriarty would win his 50th cap if selected against Ireland and is competing for one of the three starting back-row spots with Aaron Wainwright, Taine Basham, Ellis Jenkins and Jac Morgan.

Hooker Bradley Roberts will return to Ulster, while England-based players Dan Biggar, Louis Rees-Zammit, Callum Sheedy, Nick Tompkins and Tshiunza have to go back to their clubs this weekend because of World Rugby regulations.

The Welsh Rugby Union says Tshiunza returned a positive lateral flow test on Monday's entry screening and immediately went into isolation.

A subsequent PCR test taken on Monday confirmed the result and the 19-year-old will now isolate as per government guidelines.