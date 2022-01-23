Welsh club rugby results

Welsh club rugby results, 22-23 January 2022

Men's games

WRU Premiership Cup

Quarter finals

Aberavon P - P Merthyr

Cardiff 42 - 7 Carmarthen Quins

Newport 45 - 17 Bridgend

Indigo Group Premiership Cup

East

RGC 25 - 30 Pontypridd

Admiral National Championship

Bargoed 10 - 3 Narberth

Bedwas 21 - 15 Ystalyfera

Cross Keys 22 - 13 Tata Steel

Maesteg Quins 19 - 34 Neath

Pontypool 50 - 3 Glamorgan Wanderers

Trebanos 15 - 24 Cardiff Met

Ystrad Rhondda 10 - 24 Beddau

WRU Plate

Preliminary Round

Aberystwyth 34 - 6 Bethesda

Bala P - P Bonymaen

Brynmawr P - P Llangennech

Cowbridge 12 - 10 Skewen

Newbridge P - P Morriston

Newcastle Emlyn w/o v Cwmbran

Newport HSOB 0 - 28 Treorchy

Penallta 69 - 3 Ammanford

WRU Bowl

Preliminary Round

Abertysswg w/o v Colwyn Bay

Bryncoch 7 - 31 St Albans

Fairwater 17 - 10 Abertillery B G

Haverfordwest 34 - 5 Tylorstown

Llanharan 83 - 17 Penlan

St Clears 34 - 0 Wrexham

Trimsaran 11 - 17 Usk

WRU Shield

Preliminary Round

Cardiff Saracens 10 - 40 Ferndale

Holyhead 34 - 23 South Gower

Ruthin II 17 - 10 Bettws

Admiral National Leagues

Division 1 East

Monmouth 18 - 23 Bedlinog

Division 1 East Central

Rhydyfelin 16 - 3 Cambrian Welfare

Division 1 West Central

Bridgend Athletic 13 - 28 Glynneath

Division 1 West

Felinfoel 14 - 29 Crymych

Division 2 East Central

Caerphilly 25 - 22 Llantwit Vardre

Division 2 North

Bangor 6 - 5 Newtown

Division 2 West

Carmarthen Athletic P - P Tycroes

Milford Haven 17 - 24 Burry Port

Division 3 East A

Abercarn 15 - 0 Tredegar Ironsides

RTB Ebbw Vale P - P Garndiffaith

Division 3 West Central A

Cwmafan 13 - 22 Tonmawr

Cwmllynfell 5 - 31 Swansea Uplands

Division 3 West A

Laugharne 48 - 7 St Davids

Neyland 20 - 17 Aberaeron

Division 3 East B

Bedwellty 22 - 23 Trinant

Chepstow 59 - 0 Blackwood Stars

Nantyglo P - P Whitehead

Division 3 East Central B

Hirwaun 16 - 46 Gwernyfed

Ynysowen 39 - 10 Caerau Ely

Division 3 North

Mold II 17 - 5 Dinbych II

Rhosllanerchrugog 0 - 54 Machynlleth

Division 3 West Central B

Briton Ferry 29 - 26 Crynant

Maesteg 17 - 8 Glais

Division 3 West B

Bynea 43 - 23 Betws

Llandeilo 26 - 34 Furnace United

Llandybie 40 - 24 New Dock Stars

Division 3 East C

Magor 0 - 59 Crumlin

Division 3 East Central C

Whitchurch 6 - 76 Tref y Clawdd

Division 3 East D

Girling P - P Trefil

Division 3 West Central C

Rhigos 31 - 5 Penybanc

Sunday, January 23

Women's games

North Wales Cup

Group 1

Abergele 0 - 77 COBRA

Shotton Steel 5 - 103 Caernarfon

South Wales Cup

East Group 1

Deri 10 - 28 Pontyclun

Llandaff North 29 - 12 Nelson

East Group 2

Gwernyfed P - P Senghenydd

Ynysddu 12 - 10 Llantwit Fardre

West Group 1

Burry Port 17 - 29 Whitland

West Group 2

Haverfordwest P - P Pencoed

South Wales Plate

East Group 3

Porth Harlequins 5 - 29 CR Cymry Caerdydd

Taffs Well 36 - 36 Blackwood

East Group 4

Cilfynydd 22 - 29 Dowlais

West Group 3

Lampeter Town 74 - 5 Morriston

West Swansea Hawks 19 -10 Porthcawl

West Group 4

Tondu P - P Tumble

