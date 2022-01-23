Ioan Lloyd has played fly-half, full-back, wing and centre for Bristol Bears

Ioan Lloyd is a "project" with great expectation, says Bristol Bears director of rugby Pat Lam.

The 20-year-old has been in fine form this season, but has been overlooked in Wales' past two Six Nations squads.

His two caps came against Georgia and Italy in the 2020 autumn campaign.

"I played him out of school," said Lam. "He came into the Welsh team possibly too early but the good thing that came out of it, me and Wayne [Pivac] stay in good contact as to how we work him."

Lam said Lloyd has done "great work" on his defence - one of the areas Pivac asked him to improve on.

"He's played against some big players, he's put in some great hits and that gave me confidence when I saw him stop [Ngani] Laumape last weekend, he's ready to come in to 12 now."

Lloyd demonstrated his ability in the midfield in Bristol's 52-21 victory over Scarlets, setting up one try and scoring another before going off with an ankle injury.

"We've got to remember he's 20-years-old and it's about building his career, building him as a rugby player so that when he gets into finding the position he wants to play he'll be certainly better for it," added Lam.