Cornish Pirates joint-head coach Alan Paver says there is more to come from his side after they were 52-17 winners over Nottingham in the Championship.

The Pirates ran in seven tries in their first match in six weeks after a combination of Covid-19 postponements and rest weeks.

Antonio Kiri Kiri got two tries as Jack Andrew, Danny Cutmore, AJ Cant, Robin Wedlake and Tom Duncan also scored.

"We looked OK, but there's a lot to come yet," Paver said.

The bonus-point victory lifted the Pirates above Jersey Reds into third in the Championship on points difference with both sides on 43 points.

"It wasn't the most polished performance, but I think for the vast amount of that we looked in control, we looked powerful," Paver told BBC Radio Cornwall.

"We've got to make sure now that we take that standard and we move it forward into the next few games," he added.

Games with Ealing, Richmond and Hartpury were all called off due to positive Covid-19 tests over the past month, allowing Paver and his staff to work with their side in greater depth.

"We put a lot of load through them, a lot of contact, heavy sessions," added Paver.

"The forwards have really been drilled into the deck and you could tell today the way they've mauled, the way they've scrummed, hopefully we can carry that forward into the next nine games.

"We've got the work in, we really have. We've had to move around the county trying to find pitches, we're not always able to train in the same place.

"Wherever we can find a pitch we get the work done, so I'm really pleased we've been able to do that and it will pay dividends moving forward."