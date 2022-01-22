Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Saracens captain Charlotte Clapp was among the try scorers

Saracens went seven-points clear of Bristol at the top of the Premier 15s table after a bonus-point win over Sale.

Hosts Sale took an early lead with two tries in the opening 10 minutes from Lauren Delany and Vicky Irwin.

But the end-to-end first half ended with Sarries having a slender 28-21 lead.

The league leaders then took control despite some late Sale pressure to claim the 41-26 win.

Carly Waters got Sarries on the board after Sale's strong start - and they went over again through Marlie Packer to level at 14-14 following a second Zoe Harrison conversion.

May Campbell put Sarries in front at the break and they managed a fifth try 10 minutes after the restart to give themselves some breathing space.

Evie Tonkin went over for Sales' bonus-point try, while a second Packer try and Harrison's late penalty ensured the win for the visitors.

In their rearranged game, Loughborough claimed a 41-22 win over Wasps in stormy conditions.

Loughborough took an early lead through Bo Westcombe followed by tries from Sara Svoboda and two from Georgie Lingham.

Maud Muir got Wasps on the scoresheet but Loughborough responded through Helena Rowland.

Abby Dow's try for Wasps just before the break meant the sides went in 31-10 in Loughborough's favour.

Svoboda went over for her second of the game just after the break to extend Loughborough's lead, with Heather Kerr and Emily Stone replying for Wasps as they managed a losing bonus point.

Worcester Warriors claimed a bonus-point success as they beat DMP Durham Sharks 74-5.

Tries from El Febrey and Jade Shekells gave the Warriors an lead early on before Durham themselves went over to make it 12-5 but Worcester charged into a 33-5 advantage at the break.

Shekells got her third try in the second half as Worcester stormed to victory.