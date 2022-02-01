Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

Part of the team that beat Ireland to win the Grand Slam in 2019, Dan Biggar (left) will captain Wales' 2022 side with Adam Beard vice-captain

Six Nations: Ireland v Wales Venue: Aviva Stadium, Dublin Date: Saturday, 5 February Kick-off: 14:15 BST Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru, BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra. Live Audio and text commentary on the BBC Sport website and app. Live on S4C.

As Wales prepare to begin the defence of their Six Nations title against Ireland In Dublin on Saturday, who would you select in the opening-match starting XV?

Alun Wyn Jones, Ken Owens, Taulupe Faletau, Dan Lydiate, Josh Navidi, Justin Tipuric, George North and Leigh Halfpenny are all fitness absentees.

And head coach Wayne Pivac does have three uncapped players in his squad in Dewi Lake, Jac Morgan and James Ratti.

So who would you pick?

Here is your chance to make your selection - don't forget to share your picks on social media using #bbcrugby.