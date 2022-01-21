Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

Rhys Carre has won 16 Wales caps

Wales prop Rhys Carre has committed his future to Cardiff with a contract extension.

The 23-year-old loose-head is in his second Arms Park stint after rejoining his hometown team from Saracens in 2020.

Cardiff boss Dai Young says Carre "has an enormous future in the game".

"He came in this season in great shape, has worked really hard on all aspects of his game and we've seen the fruits of that labour," added Young.

"After everything that has happened in the last two months, we're looking forward to seeing him get back to that level and more.

"He is still a young man, particularly as an international prop, and he will continue to grow, develop and mature in the front row.

"The competition at loose head is keeping Rhys on his toes and that's what we want across the squad."

Cardiff have not specified the duration of Carre's contract extension.

The player said: "I've really enjoyed the season so far and feel like we are heading in the right direction under Dai Young. We play an enjoyable brand of rugby, which suits my game."