Wood's last European appearances was in December's 27-22 defeat by Ulster

Heineken Champions Cup Venue: La Defense Arena Date: Sunday, January 23 Kick-off: 15:15 GMT Coverage: Live score updates on BBC local radio and on the BBC Sport website

Tom Wood returns in a much-changed Northampton side for their final Champions Cup pool-stage match against Racing 92.

Wood comes into the back row, alongside Juarno Augustus, with Courtney Lawes and Lewis Ludlam unavailable.

George Furbank moves into fly-half with Dan Biggar also out, while Tommy Freeman is named at outside centre.

Scotland fly-half Finn Russell starts for Racing with Teddy Thomas and Gael Fickou part of a star-studded backline.

Australia international Kurtley Beale is at full-back with Argentina's Juan Imhoff and Thomas completing an exciting back three.

Northampton have lost all three of their pool-stage games so far, including a 45-14 defeat to Racing at Franklin's Gardens in the opening round.

Victory could see them still secure a spot in the tournament's knock-out stages, but Saints progress would be dependent on results elsewhere.

Racing are already through to the last 16 with three wins from three matches, albeit one of which was a fixture forfeited after a Covid outbreak in the Ospreys camp.

What they say

Northampton Saints forwards coach Phil Dowson: "It's a fantastic opportunity because the Paris La Defense Arena is such an unusual place to play.

"There's a lot of excitement about that, and it's one of the great world stages to have a game on. We want to make sure that we start properly, defend properly and make sure that we put the pressure on them."

Line-ups

Northampton: Tuala; Sleightholme, Freeman, Hutchinson, Collins; Furbank, James; Iyogun, Fish, Painter; Coles, Nansen; Wood, Harrison (c), Augustus.

Replacements: Haywood, Auterac, Carey, Ratuniyarawa, Lockett, Tupai, Grayson, Litchfield.

Racing 92: Beale; Thomas, Klemenczak, Fickou (c), Imhoff; Russell, Gibert; Ben Arous, Chat, Gomes Sa; Jones, Palu; Diallo, Chouzenoux, Tanga.

Replacements: Baubigny, Gogichashvili, Oz, Bresler, Hemery, Short, Dupichot, Taofifenua