Ford will lead Tigers from fly-half against the French league leaders

Heineken Champions Cup - Pool B Venue: Mattioli Woods Welford Road Date: Saturday 22 January Kick-off: 15:15 GMT GMT Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live Sport and BBC Radio Leicester

George Ford and Ben Youngs are reunited at half-back as Leicester take on Top 14 leaders Bordeaux-Begles with their Champions Cup last 16 spot assured.

Dan Kelly comes into midfield, while Hosea Saumaki, who came off the bench to score the match-winning try against Connacht last weekend, also starts.

Ellis Genge drops to the bench to make way for James Whitcombe, with George Martin coming into the back row.

Bordeaux-Begles line-up includes former Exeter wing Santiago Cordero.

Fly-half Mathieu Jalibert misses the match after picking up a thigh knock in the win over Scarlets last weekend, with Francois Trinh-Duc instead picked at 10.

However, the visitors' line-up and the fixture in general could be subject to Covid disruption with reports from France that there have been several positive tests among Bordeaux-Begles line-up. external-link

Leicester's Ollie Chessum, who was called up to England's 36-man Six Nations on Tuesday, moves from the back row to the second row, where he partners with Calum Green.

Leicester took a memorable 16-13 win in the reverse fixture in December. Bordeaux-Begles will join the Tigers in the knock-out stages if fellow French side Castres fail to secure a winning bonus point against Harlequins on Friday night.

What they say

Leicester director of rugby Steve Borthwick: "Bordeaux are an incredible side, probably the best team in Europe, and a club that boasts a wealth of resource as you can see through the depth and talent within their ranks.

"It will be a massive challenge for us on Saturday afternoon against what is a tremendous side."

Line-ups

Leicester Tigers: Hegarty, Steward, Scott, Kelly, Saumaki; Ford, Youngs; Whitcombe, Dolly, Heyes, Chessum, Green, Martin, Reffell, Wiese.

Replacements: Clare, Genge, Leatigaga, Snyman, Wells, van Poortvliet, Burns, Porter

Bordeaux-Begles: Bielle-Biarry, Cordero, Faletea-Moefana, Lamerat, Hulleu; Trinh-Duc, Lucu; Poirot (capt), Dweba, Tameifuna, Jolmes, Marais, Roumat, Bochaton, Roussel.

Replacements: Lamothe, Kaulashvili, Tabidze, Kitwanga, Dimcheff, Lesgourgues, Garcia, Mori