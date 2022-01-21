Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

Wales women train at the National Centre of Excellence at the Vale Resort, near Cardiff

Eight uncapped players are included in Wales' first training camp of the year.

Madi Johns, Lilliana Podpadec, Sian Davies and Lowri Norkett all play their rugby in Wales, while Sisilia Tuipulotu, Emma Swords, Bethan Wakefield and Carys Williams join the 38 other English Premier 15s players.

It will be the first camp since some players became professionals.

Twelve are now full-time, while nine have accepted retainer contracts, with up to six more yet to be announced.

Wales women head coach Ioan Cunningham said: "We are excited to get together as a wider training squad for the first weekend camp of the year, building on the progress made during the autumn campaign.

"There are players we haven't seen yet as a management team - from seasoned internationals who have come back from injury, players putting in good performances for their clubs in England and Wales and some who were identified at our senior WRU Talent ID days earlier in the season."

Wales have a big year ahead with the Six Nations in April and the Rugby World Cup in New Zealand in October.

Wales women training camp

Forwards: Gwenllian Pyrs (Sale Sharks), Cara Hope (Gloucester-Hartpury), Donna Rose (Saracens), Cerys Hale (Gloucester-Hartpury), Madison Johns (Porth Harlequins), Kat Evans (Saracens), Carys Phillips (Worcester Warriors), Kelsey Jones (Gloucester-Hartpury), Molly Kelly (Sale Sharks), Abbie Fleming (Exeter), Gwen Crabb (Gloucester-Hartpury), Natalia John (Bristol Bears), Liliana Podpadec (Llandaff North), Sisilia Tuipulotu (Gloucester-Hartpury), Alex Callender (Worcester Warriors), Alisha Butchers (Bristol Bears), Bethan Lewis (Gloucester-Hartpury), Manon Johnes (Bristol Bears), Siwan Lillicrap (Bristol Bears), Georgia Evans (Saracens).

Backs: Ffion Lewis (Worcester Warriors), Keira Bevan (Bristol Bears), Megan Davies (Exeter Chiefs), Emma Swords (Harelquins), Elinor Snowsill (Bristol Bears), Flo Williams (Wasps), Robyn Wilkins (Gloucester-Hartpury), Lleucu George (Gloucester-Hartpury), Kerin Lake (Gloucester-Hartpury), Gemma Rowland (Wasps), Hannah Jones (Gloucester-Hartpury), Lowri Norkett (Pontyclun Falcons), Meg Webb (Bristol Bears), Courtney Keight (Bristol Bears), Bethan Wakefield (Bath), Caitlin Lewis (Exeter Chiefs), Sian Davies (Lampeter), Lisa Neumann (Sale Sharks), Jasmine Joyce (Bristol Bears), Carys Williams (Wasps), Kayleigh Powell (Bristol Bears), Niamh Terry (Exeter Chiefs).