Heineken Champions Cup: Harlequins 36-33 Castres

By Mike HensonBBC Sport

Alex Dombrandt
Alex Dombrandt has 11 tries for Harlequins this season
Heineken Champions Cup Pool B
Harlequins (22) 36
Tries: Dombrandt 3, H Jones, Taulani Con: Allan 3, Smith Pen: Allan
Castres (23) 33
Tries: Barlot, Zeghdar, Kockott, Nakosi, Cocagi Con: Botica Pens: Botica 2

Harlequins produced yet another late comeback as Alex Dombrandt completed his hat-trick with the clock deep in the red to decide a 10-try thriller against Castres.

French side Castres, playing for their place in the last 16, seemed set to hold out after a strong second half.

But roared on by the Stoop and with fly-half Marcus Smith off the bench, the hosts found a way once more.

Dombrandt tapped and went from close in and squirmed over in the 85th minute.

His score survived a review by the video official with the visitors certain that it was either short of the line or not properly grounded.

But referee Mike Adamson ruled in Quins' favour to settle a rollercoaster encounter and the celebrating home fans spared little time on the visitors' sense of injustice.

The victory completes a clean sweep of Harlequins' Champions Cup pool games, with their first appearance in the knock-out stages since 2013 already assured before kick-off.

Harlequins will discover their last 16 opponent after this weekend's round of matches.

The late, late show on repeat

Harlequins have a happy habit of starting slow and finishing strong.

Last weekend, they reeled in Cardiff, 14 points clear in the second half, to snatch victory.

The previous two weeks had featured domestic come-from-behind wins over Exeter and Gloucester.

And, to the frustration of head coach Tabai Matson, once again Harlequins gave themselves it all to do.

Straight from kick-off, a mix-up between Dombrandt and Viliami Taulani gave Castres' Ben Botica a penalty and the game's first points.

Hooker Gaetan Barlot raced over from a trick-play line-out in the third minute and former France Sevens star Antoine Zeghdar followed as Harlequins' defence left him free to stroll in from close range.

Thirteen points adrift after just 10 minutes, the hosts were belatedly stung into action.

Dombrandt dived into the corner, surviving Adrea Cocagi's cover tackle to score, before Huw Jones profited from the chaos caused by Tommaso Allan's delicate grubber and Andre Esterhuizen's full-blooded chase.

When Taulani barged over for an emotional score in a week in which his native Tonga has suffered so much, Harlequins had repaired the damage and seemed to have the contest under control.

But Joe Marler's needless stamp on scrum-half Rory Kockott's hand after the whistle flipped the momentum once more.

The Harlequins prop was dispatched to the sin-bin and his victim sliced through to score a minute later after a burst down the blind side from Nakosi.

Castres led at the break and, despite Dombrant lurking wide to grab his second shortly after the restart, had the upper hand for much of the second half as Cocagi and powerhouse wing Filipo Nakosi got the tries their performances deserved.

The visitors, with the added incentive of putting holders and local rivals Toulouse in danger of elimination, looked set to see out Quins' late pressure.

But their defence, coached by England 2003 Rugby World Cup winner Joe Worsley, eventually folded as Dombrandt underlined his case for more game time with England over the coming weeks.

Marcus Smith
Smith came on as a 66th-minute replacement for Tommaso Allan

Line-ups

Harlequins: David; Lynagh, Jones, Esterhuizen, Murley; Allan, Steele; Marler, Musk, Kerrod, Lamb, Tizard, Taulani, Wallace, Dombrandt (capt)

Replacements: Riley, Garcia Botta, Wilson, Hammond, White, Gjaltema, Smith, Marchant

Castres: Larregain; Zeghdar, Aguillon, Cocagi, Nakosi; Botica, Kockott; Tichit, Barlot, Guillamon, Vanverberghe, Whetton, Champion de Crespigny, Kafatolu, Kornath

Replacements: Ngauamo, Nostadt, Tierney, Hannoyer, Raisuqe, Fernandez, Le Brun, Botitu

Referee: Ref: Mike Adamson (Scotland)

Comments

Join the conversation

82 comments

  • Comment posted by 2MP, today at 23:04

    Usual clueless Adamson performance. Probably means Ulster are paired with Toulouse and the less said about my tenner on Castres at 17-2 the better.

  • Comment posted by AlexMacG, today at 23:02

    Reffing was absolutely shocking, first half was absolutely full of knock ons that went un noticed, second half was a shambles. Just another dodgy brick in a wall for another mess of a champions cup season

    • Reply posted by Siddhartha, today at 23:04

      Siddhartha replied:
      Glad you enjoyed it.....

  • Comment posted by Stelvio993, today at 23:01

    Tough on Castres, but, congratulations to Harlequins. Over the past while in the premiership there have been forward passes for all to see, not all of them borderline either which have been creeping into the game more and more now, some refereeing teams are better than others..

    • Reply posted by Robert, today at 23:09

      Robert replied:
      I've noticed the same, but I wonder if it's a deliberate thing to favour the attacking team - a previous forward pass will usually be checked if it's not too far before a score.

  • Comment posted by Honest ABE, today at 23:00

    Another dodgy call favouring an English team. World Rugby needs to remember why it was founded and launch an investigation.

    • Reply posted by Siddhartha, today at 23:05

      Siddhartha replied:
      Bore off

  • Comment posted by Allanon, today at 22:59

    Come on try or no try, good or bad refereeing, what a end to end seesawing dramatic game with great cliff hanging tension at the end, as a neutral i would say rugby was the winner, great game to watch, and it looks like Dombrandt cemented his start in the England No.8 shirt.

    • Reply posted by chile62, today at 23:03

      chile62 replied:
      Rugby is never the winner with such biased and useless officiating. Ask Castres, robbed of victory.

  • Comment posted by glaws, today at 22:55

    That inside pass from Smith is forward every time. Various others on their way into the 22 for the try. If that ref gets the England Wales game after that shambles...

  • Comment posted by Sussexfox, today at 22:54

    Enjoy watching Quins immensely but Im chalking that up as a a Castres win. They were done in cold blood by officialdom at the end, quite sickening to watch and further undermines a v flawed competition this season.

    • Reply posted by Jack the Biscuit, today at 23:00

      Jack the Biscuit replied:
      Don't like it, don't watch it simple.

  • Comment posted by Jack the Biscuit, today at 22:54

    Why the moaning, Quins won that's all that matters.

  • Comment posted by RedBlackBakingDevil, today at 22:52

    Great game but no way that was a try, even Quins coach said as much. Exceptionally harsh on Castres to be eliminated on the basis of a, frankly, bad call.

  • Comment posted by standupforstander, today at 22:51

    Horrendous refereeing at the end at least two Smith passes clearly forward. Fair play to Quin’s for getting back in it but Castres deserved the win after being shamefully written off beforehand (3rd in French league) but we are all paying such a high cost for shocking referees, heaven knows what will happen in Six Nations.

  • Comment posted by wilts123, today at 22:50

    It looked a try to me . Grounded the ball ok and seemed to cut the line . Castres were unlucky but Quins played well .

    • Reply posted by chile62, today at 22:55

      chile62 replied:
      Your having a laugh. Castres weren’t unlucky. They were disgracefully robbed by awful officiating.

  • Comment posted by glenmore gerry, today at 22:50

    What a travesty now rugby is disintegrating into soccer where did they get that ref and TMO both blind, clear forward pass.

    • Reply posted by Siddhartha, today at 23:07

      Siddhartha replied:
      What a travesty rugby HYSs are disintegrating into soccer type whingeing

  • Comment posted by Brownloather, today at 22:47

    Definite Try with French disappointment and strop. What more could you want.

  • Comment posted by Honest ABE, today at 22:46

    Celt Tommy Allan has displaced Smith as starting 10 for Quins. The cream always rises to the top. England's first choice 10 now behind one of Italy's back up 10s does not bode well for the Anglo's 6N hopes.

    • Reply posted by Trytastic, today at 22:49

      Trytastic replied:
      Smith rested for the 6Ns but you knew that.

  • Comment posted by Bert Blurt, today at 22:45

    What a game. But can't agree with the final few plays. Castres turn over the ball but get penalised? TMO should have been consulted. And how the TMO can say they can see a clear grounding for the winning try is questionable. Still, how can anyone not love rugby. So much still to be decided this weekend. And I know I will both love and hate it!

  • Comment posted by Mainsy, today at 22:44

    Definite try COYQ

  • Comment posted by OldBlue, today at 22:43

    Terrific, entertaining game with plaudits to both sides but still get usual sad moaners. Agree forward pass was missed in phase before try and that Castres deserved something. Nothing wrong with final try however, grounded on line. Why can’t people just enjoy great rugby without having to find something to moan about.

    • Reply posted by chile62, today at 23:00

      chile62 replied:
      Never a try. Castres were robbed. Terrible officiating has cost them a place in the ko round. Disgraceful.

  • Comment posted by Scot Ste, today at 22:42

    Wow!!!…just WOW

  • Comment posted by An Ex Pro, today at 22:41

    4 wins in Europe for Quins, what a start, it feels like something is brewing again for the English champions

  • Comment posted by pdh, today at 22:40

    Congratulations Quine but it should be interesting watching the Wales England game with Adamson as the ref….
    Oh dear it will end in tears.

    • Reply posted by jw, today at 22:43

      jw replied:
      For whom?

