Scotland were second in their European qualifying group

Scotland will now face a one-off play-off against Kazakhstan or Colombia to reach the delayed 2021 Women's Rugby World Cup finals after Hong Kong and Samoa withdrew from qualifying.

Both nations pulled out because of Covid-19 travel restrictions.

Hong Kong were due to face Kazakhstan to determine Asia's representative in a four-team round-robin play-off, while Samoa were representing Oceania.

The top-seeded Scots will now go straight into the 25 February final.

Colombia, who defeated Kenya in a play-off to reach the repechage tournament for sides who did not automatically qualify, will take on Kazakhstan six days earlier, with both games taking place in Dubai.

World Rugby said the new format was agreed because "the dynamic nature of the pandemic, lockdown restrictions in Hong Kong, challenges regarding re-entry into Samoa" meant neither team could travel to the venue.

WRC chairman Sir Bill Beaumont said: "Every avenue was explored in attempt to find a solution to this unique and challenging situation.

"We remain committed to delivering a safe Final Qualification Tournament for the remaining participating unions."

Scotland's second chance of qualification comes after they finished behind Italy but above Ireland and Spain in their European qualification group.

The winner of the repechage will join Australia, Wales and hosts New Zealand in Group A of the finals, due to take place from 8 October until 12 November.