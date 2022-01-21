Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Connacht secured a six-try 36-9 win over Stade Francais in Galway last month

Heineken Champions Cup Pool B: Stade Francais v Connacht Venue: Stade Jean-Bouin, Paris Date: Sunday 23 January Kick-off: 13:00 GMT Coverage: Match report on the BBC Sport website

Mack Hansen's return after injury is one of six Connacht changes for their closing Champions Cup pool game against Stade Francais on Sunday in Paris.

Connacht's last-16 spot will already be secured if Castres don't earn a bonus-point win at Harlequins on Friday.

If that doesn't happen, a losing bonus point at Stade Jean-Bouin will still be enough to guarantee Connacht a place in the knockout stages.

Connacht lost an 18-point lead as they were edged out by Leicester a week ago.

Bundee Aki's complaints to referee Mathieu Raynal following Leicester's last-gasp winning try led to him receiving a warning from the competition organisers on Wednesday and he is not included in the Connacht squad as Tom Farrell partners Sammy Arnold at centre.

Hansen and Alex Wootton come into the wing berths in place of John Porch and Matt Healy with Caolin Blade taking over from Kieran Marmion at scrum-half.

Jordan Duggan and Greg McGrath take the prop berths from Matthew Burke and Finlay Bealham with the Connacht pack otherwise unchanged.

Props Charlie Ward and Sam Illo are in line to make their Connacht debuts off the bench.

Connacht thumped Stade Francais 36-9 in their European opener in Galway six weeks ago and the French club almost certain need a bonus-point victory themselves to have any chance of squeezing into the knockout stages.

Domestically, Stade have also been struggling this season with them 10th in the Top 14 having lost eight of their 14 games.

Stade Francais: Hamdaoui; Veainu, Laumape, Barre, Lapegue; Sanchez, Percillier; Castets, Latu, P Alo Emile; De Giovanni, Gabrillagues; Francoz, Macalou, Gray (capt).

Replacements: Da Silva, M Alo Emile, Roelofse, Van der Mescht, Kremer, Hall, Segonds, Champ

Connacht: O'Halloran; Wootton, Farrell, Arnold, Hansen; Carty (capt), Blade; Duggan, Delahunt, McGrath; Dowling, Murray; Prendergast, Oliver, Butler

Replacements: Heffernan, Ward, Illo, Leva Fifita, Boyle, Reilly, Fitzgerald, Kilgallen