Newcastle's European Challenge Cup tie against Toulon has been cancelled after the Falcons recorded nine positive Covid cases.

The club were due to face the French side at Stade Felix Mayol on Saturday, however Public Health England advised the club not to travel to France.

The cases came following their 13-17 win in Biarritz last weekend.

A match result resolution committee will meet to decide the outcome of the match in due course, the club said.

"It is bitterly disappointing news because we had been looking forward to this important fixture between the two unbeaten teams in our group," Newcastle Falcons director of rugby Dean Richards said.

"We understand it will be frustrating for those supporters who were planning to travel out to France, or who had already done so, as well as those looking forward to watching on TV.

"We have taken on board all the relevant advice from Public Health England, and unfortunately it just wasn't possible for us to fly out to France and play the game in a safe manner."

The Falcons are second in Pool A, below Toulon, who are top by a single point going into the final round of games this weekend, with both teams set to progress to the knockout stages.