Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Sale wing Tom Roebuck scored the opening try against Ospreys

Heineken Champions Cup Sale (14) 49 Tries: Roebuck 2, Reed, Ashman, D du Preez, Langdon, Metcalf Cons: MacGinty 4, R du Preez 3 Ospreys (3) 10 Try: Deaves Cons: Hawkins Pens: Hawkins

Sale enjoyed a comfortable seven-try bonus-point Heineken Champions Cup victory over depleted Ospreys.

Wing Tom Roebuck scored two tries with Aron Reed, Ewan Ashman, Dan du Preez, Curtis Langdon and Jack Metcalf also crossing.

Ospreys flanker Harri Deaves managed a try on an impressive debut.

Toby Booth's side bow out of European competition after finishing bottom of Pool A with no points, while the Sharks are already in the last 16.

Sale had a further four tries disallowed and the loss completed a miserable campaign for the visitors, who have suffered three defeats and a match called off because of Covid-19.

Ospreys were missing stand-in skipper Rhys Webb and Six Nations squad members Tomas Francis, Gareth Anscombe, Owen Watkin and Jac Morgan.

Wing Alex Cuthbert was suspended, while British and Irish Lions quartet Alun Wyn Jones, George North, Justin Tipuric and Dan Lydiate are injured.

Booth was intent on giving young players an opportunity with Wales Under-20s flanker Deaves making his debut and others handed first European appearances.

Sale had England scrum-half Raffi Quirke back from injury as he partnered AJ MacGinty for the first time since the victory over Ospreys in Swansea in December.

Home wing Reed thought he had opened the scoring but captain Jono Rees was penalised for an illegal ruck clearout before centre Rob du Preez knocked the ball on over the Ospreys line.

The pressure inevitably told when wing Roebuck gathered an impressive clever cross kick from MacGinty who also converted.

South Africa lock Lood de Jager spurned another try-scoring opportunity after knocking the ball on when attempting to cross the line.

Ospreys lost half-backs Reuben Morgan-Williams and Josh Thomas to head injuries with Matthew Aubrey and teenager Joe Hawkins replacing them. Morgan-Williams later returned after passing his head injury assessment.

Following a Ben Curry trademark turnover, Sale's England prop Bevan Rodd stormed away with a stunning break before expertly releasing wing Reed to score.

Ospreys suffered another injury setback when Wales flanker Sam Cross was carried off with a serious leg problem.

Centre Tiaan Thomas-Wheeler also replaced wing Luke Morgan as the enforced backline changes continued.

Hawkins slotted over a penalty just before half-time as Sale led 14-3 following a disjointed opening 40 minutes.

Sale hooker Ashman crossed for the hosts' third try after quick thinking from Quirke.

England back row Tom Curry came on as a replacement and played a pivotal role in the bonus point try for number eight du Preez.

Deaves was rewarded for a fine senior debut with a well-worked try after he spun away from an attacking driving line-out.

Roebuck was denied a second score after his impressive individual effort was ruled out because the ball hit the touchline.

Replacement hooker Langdon was driven over before Roebuck gained a deserved second and wing Metcalf completed the scoring.

Sale director of rugby Alex Sanderson: "It was brilliant in terms of the performance after having already gone through [to the Heineken Champions Cup last 16] last night.

"We maintained good discipline through overall physical dominance and then it's easier to stay on the right side of the referee.

"To get that kind of display over 80 minutes shows me where the heads of the lads are.

"They want to kick on and build on from the first half of the season for the second half."

Ospreys head coach Toby Booth: "There were moments we showed competitiveness but you need a lot of success in individual moments to do well against a very good team.

"For a long time we stuck in the fight but ultimately class and collisions tell. They are an abrasive team and we did not deal with that and, as the game went on, we fell away a bit physically.

"We knew there was a gulf in the selection when we came here and we have blooded some youngsters.

"As tough as it is to swallow from our fans' point of view, it was a difficult watch, especially those who have made the trip and we feel for them."

Sale Sharks: S Hammersley; T Roebuck, R du Preez, R Janse van Rensburg, A Reed; AJ MacGinty, R Quirke; B Rodd, E Ashman, N Schonert, J du Preez, L de Jager, J Ross (capt), B Curry, D du Preez.

Replacements: C Langdon, R Harrison, C Oosthuizen, J du Preez, T Curry, W Cliff, S James, J Metcalf.

Ospreys: D Evans; M Protheroe, M Collins, K Williams, L Morgan; J Thomas, R Morgan-Williams; N Smith, D Lake, T Botha, L Ashley, A Beard (capt), S Cross, H Deaves, E Roots.

Replacements: E Taione, R Jones, R Henry, H Sutton, M Morris, M Aubrey, T Thomas Wheeler, J Hawkins.

Match officials

Referee: Pierre Brousset (France)

Assistant referees: Luc Ramos & Flavien Hourquet (France)

TMO: Denis Grenouillet (France).