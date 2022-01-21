Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Sale scored three tries to win their opening Heineken Champions Cup game at Ospreys in December

Heineken Champions Cup: Sale Sharks v Ospreys Venue: AJ Bell Stadium, Salford Date: Sunday, 23 January Kick-off: 13:00 GMT Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio Wales FM and digital in south west Wales, BBC Sport Website & app. Report on BBC Sport website & app.

Sale Sharks have England scrum-half Raffi Quirke back from injury as they seek victory against Ospreys on Sunday to qualify for the knockout stages of the Champions Cup.

Flanker Ben Curry also returns, replacing brother Tom in the back row.

Wales Under-20s flanker Harri Deaves will make his Ospreys debut with Jac Morgan missing after his Wales call-up.

Hooker Dewi Lake starts after being called up by Wayne Pivac for the Six Nations.

Scrum-half Reuben Morgan-Williams will make his 50th appearance for the Ospreys, while centre Tiaan Thomas-Wheeler will achieve the same milestone if he comes off the replacements bench.

New Wales vice-captain Adam Beard will lead the side in the absence of scrum-half Rhys Webb. British and Irish Lions Justin Tipuric, Alun Wyn Jones and George North remain long-term absentees but Dan Lydiate could figure before the end of January.

Ospreys are bottom of Pool A with no match points while Sale suffered a narrow defeat at Clermont last weekend to keep their last 16 ambitions on hold.

Quirke's return means he partners AJ MacGinty at half-back for the first time since Sale's victory over Ospreys in Swansea at the start of December.

Sale Sharks: S Hammersley; T Roebuck, R du Preez, R Janse van Rensburg, A Reed; AJ MacGinty, R Quirke; B Rodd, E Ashman, N Schonert, J du Preez, L de Jager, J Ross (capt), B Curry, D du Preez.

Replacements: C Langdon, R Harrison, C Oosthuizen, J du Preez, T Curry, W Cliff, S James, J Metcalf.

Ospreys: D Evans; M Protheroe, M Collins, K Williams, L Morgan; J Thomas, R Morgan-Williams; N Smith, D Lake, T Botha, L Ashley, A Beard (capt), S Cross, H Deaves, E Roots.

Replacements: E Taione, R Jones, R Henry, H Sutton, M Morris, M Aubrey, T Thomas Wheeler, J Hawkins.

Sale director of rugby Alex Sanderson: "We need to win this one to get to the last 16. We are due a turn in form - we've had some really honest, hard conversations this week.

"I believe we're going to push on because we're training well, the messages are right, we're having honest conversations and the feeling is good.

"We've got a lot of our senior players coming back this week. We were missing six or seven of our front loaders last week, and even so we could have beaten them [Clermont]."

Ospreys head coach Toby Booth: "Sale are big and strong, there are lots of South African accents, they enjoy the collisions and they attack the breakdown.

"It's nothing we didn't know already from my time in England, but Sale pride themselves on being very efficient in how they play. We know we need to be very good in our set-piece and at the breakdown."

Match facts

Sale have won just two of their last 12 home games in the Champions Cup, losing the other 10.

Three of Sale's last five home victories have come against Welsh opposition.

Ospreys have lost their last nine games in the Champions Cup and have only won one of their last 26 away games in the competition.

Sale and Ospreys are two of four teams yet to score a point in the final 20 minutes of matches in this season's Champions Cup and Sale are one of just two teams yet to score any points in the second-half of their matches in the competition.

Match officials

Referee: Pierre Brousset (France)

Assistant referees: Luc Ramos & Flavien Hourquet (France)

TMO: Denis Grenouillet (France).