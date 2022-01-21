Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Saturday's game will see a crowd at Parc y Scarlets for the first time since October after the lifting of Welsh Government Covid-19 restrictions

Heineken Champions Cup: Scarlets v Bristol Bears Venue: Parc y Scarlets, Llanelli Date: Saturday, 22 January Time: 17:30 GMT Coverage: Live commentary BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru 2 and on the BBC Sport website and app. Report on BBC Sport website & app.

Scarlets make four changes for their final group game of the Champions Cup against Bristol Bears.

Rhys Patchell and Dane Blacker form a new half-back pairing, while Ryan Conbeer comes in on the wing and Shaun Evans at openside flanker.

Bristol hooker Bryan Byrne makes a long-awaited return to action having not featured since May 2021, while Dan Thomas will make his 100th appearance.

Wales internationals Callum Sheedy and Ioan Lloyd also start for Bristol.

Bristol are already through to the last 16 of the Champions Cup after a bonus-point win against Stade Francais last weekend.

The Welsh region are bottom of Pool B after last weekend's heavy defeat against Bordeaux-Begles, but qualification is still possible as they are only four points behind eighth-placed Wasps.

Patchell starts at fly-half for the first time since his long injury lay-off while Blacker comes in for Gareth Davies who has been unable to train due to illness.

Johnny McNicholl slots in at full-back with Liam Williams moving to the wing, while Conbeer gets the nod ahead of Steff Evans.

Evans comes in for his European debut in place of the injured Tomas Lezana.

Bristol have made four starting changes as they go in hunt of a highest-ranking seeding of the 16 teams.

Full-back Charles Piutau comes into the backline, while the in-form Lloyd switches to the centre alongside Semi Radradra.

Sheedy and Harry Randall resume as half-backs, while Byrne comes into the front row.

Ed Holmes gets the nod in the second row alongside Joe Joyce, while Thomas, a Scarlets academy graduate, starts at openside.

Siva Naulago could make his first outing from the replacements bench after breaking his arm during pre-season.

Scarlets: McNicholl; L Williams, Davies (capt), S Williams, Conbeer; Patchell, Blacker; W Jones, Elias, Lee, Lousi, M Jones, Shingler, S Evans, Kalamafoni.

Replacements: M Jones, Price, Sebastian, Helps, Tuipulotu, Hardy, Costelow, Nicholas.

Bristol: Piutau; Morahan, Radradra, Lloyd, Purdy; Sheedy, Randall; Woolmore, Byrne, Sinckler, Holmes, Joyce, Vui, D Thomas, Harding.

Replacements: Thacker, Y Thomas, Afoa, Hawkins, Luatua, Uren, O'Conor, Naulago.

Scarlets head coach Dwayne Peel: "It's massive, as we haven't played in front of a home crowd since Benetton on October 22. I just hope the crowd turn up and support the boys because I am sure they have missed it as much as we have missed them here and the sense of occasion around that. It is a local derby in terms of an Anglo-Welsh clash. It will be great to have a good atmosphere here and I know the boys are relishing that as well."

Bristol Bears director of rugby Pat Lam: "We are building nicely, because we're working hard. We've got to get back to work again. We want to finish as high up as we can, which influences later on."

Match facts

Scarlets and Bristol Bears have never met each other in the Champions Cup They were scheduled to meet in Round 1 this season, but the match was cancelled and a 28-0 win awarded to Bristol.

Scarlets have have won three of their last four matches against English Premiership opposition in the pool stage of the competition.

Bristol have alternated between wins and defeats in their last seven away games in the Heineken Champions Cup, losing the most recent such match 17-36 against Union Bordeaux-Bègles in the last 16 in 2020/21.

Bristol are the only team yet to miss a kick at goal in the Heineken Champions Cup this season (4/4) while Scarlets are the only team yet to make a successful place kick (0/2).

Match officials

Referee: Mathieu Raynal (France)

Assistant referees: Thomas Charabas & Maxime Chalon (France)

TMO: Philippe Bonhoure (France)