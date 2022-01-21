Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

Dragons' former Wales and British and Irish Lions hooker Richard Hibbard has announced his retirement with immediate effect.

Hibbard played 38 Wales internationals and three Tests for the Lions on the 2013 successful tour of Australia.

The 38-year-old made his Wales debut against Argentina in 2006 and the last of his Tests came nine years later at home to Ireland.

"I'm sad to say my body has finally said enough is enough," said Hibbard.

"What a ride it's been. I've been lucky enough to do everything I've wanted, and more, in this great game."

Hibbard started his career with Swansea and made 175 appearances for Ospreys before spending four seasons with English side Gloucester, where he also made more than a century of appearances.

He joined Dragons in the summer of 2018 and has made 60 appearances, scoring three tries which included a hat-trick against Connacht in February 2021.

Hibbard signed a new deal in May 2021 to stay with the Dragons for the current season.

His only appearance this season was off the bench against Ospreys in September.

After his 2006 international debut, Hibbard was called into the Wales squad to tour Australia in 2007 and was also a member of Gareth Jenkins' preliminary World Cup squad although he never appeared in a global tournament.

Hibbard was selected in Warren Gatland's squad for the two-Test series in South Africa in the summer of 2008 before retaining his place for the autumn internationals, starting against Canada.

The following summer he pulled on the Wales shirt twice on their tour to North America but had an international hiatus until returning to the fold in 2011.

Hibbard's influence grew and by the 2013 Six Nations he started four of Wales' five matches as they retained the championship.

He was subsequently selected in the Lions squad to take on the Wallabies in 2013 and made three Test appearances, including starting the successful series decider in Sydney.

"Something that's truly special in rugby is the bond you make with the 'brothers' who you go to war with every week, and not just the team on the Saturday, the whole squad, every session leading to the weekend," added Hibbard.

"During every win, loss, winning streak, losing streak, trophies, injuries, the boys, they kick you when you're down, and kick you even harder when you're up.

"That's what you do it all for, that slightly weird friendship. I wouldn't change it for the world.

"I thank the supporters - Ospreys, Gloucester, Dragons, Wales, Lions, Barbarians - you've all been immense, and it's been a pleasure and an honour to get battered in your name."

Hibbard had special praise for his wife Louise who he described as the "most important person" and his three children, Tiella, Summer and Jaxson.

"Everything great built is always from a strong foundation, and she's been mine," he added.

"Through injuries, selections, travel, the day after games, grumpiness, Lou's been the reason I've been lucky enough to do what I've done in rugby."