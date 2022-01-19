Last updated on .From the section Irish Rugby

Connacht and Ireland centre Aki (left) protested to Mathieu Raynal after the French referee correctly awarded Leicester their late match-winning try in the Champions Cup game in Galway

Bundee Aki has received a warning for confronting referee Mathieu Raynal following Connacht's 29-28 Champions Cup defeat by Leicester Tigers.

The English Premiership leaders scored a try in the last play of the game to deny the Irish province a famous victory at the Sportsground.

The Ireland centre exchanged words with the official, who will take charge of Ireland against England at Twickenham, believing that the score should have been disallowed, but subsequently issued an apology on Twitter.

"Like to apologise about my action towards the referee and officials, kids who were watching. Absolutely not needed in this game," the Ireland and Lions centre tweeted after the game.

"Emotions were high and that is certainly not an excuse for my actions. Definitely will take the loss on the chin and will be looking at myself."

On Wednesday, European Professional Club Rugby (EPCR) issued a warning external-link to the 31-year-old, who has been named in Andy Farrell's Ireland squad for upcoming Six Nations championship.

Meanwhile, Wasps back Jacob Umaga will miss Sunday's Champions Cup game against Munster after being handed a four-week suspension for a high tackle on Toulouse scrum-half Martin Page Relo during the English side's 30-22 win on Saturday.