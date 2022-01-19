Last updated on .From the section Irish Rugby

Ulster's Michael Lowry scored two tries in a man-of-the-match performance against Northampton last weekend

Uncapped backs Michael Lowry and Mack Hansen have been included in a 37-man Ireland squad for the 2022 Six Nations.

Wing Hansen and versatile Lowry have been in impressive form for Connacht and Ulster respectively.

Munster fly-half Joey Carbery is named despite recently being sidelined by a fractured elbow, but James Lowe is missing because of a muscle injury.

Ulster second row Kieran Treadwell, who won three caps in 2017, has been recalled by Ireland coach Andy Farrell.

Treadwell replaces Ultan Dillane, who is omitted from the squad after confirming that he will leave Connacht to play rugby abroad at the end of the season.

Leinster duo Harry Byrne and Ciaran Frawley, Munster wing Simon Zebo and Ulster centre Stuart McCloskey are absent after being chosen in Farrell's initial squad for the autumn internationals.

Centre McCloskey has not featured for his province Ulster since suffering a hamstring injury in December.

Lowry and Hansen have both trained with the Ireland squad in recent months, the former during the summer series in July and Hansen during the autumn internationals in November.

Ireland begin the championship on Saturday, 5 February when defending champions Wales visit the Aviva Stadium in Dublin.

Veteran fly-half Johnny Sexton will captain his country for the third successive championship after overcoming ankle and knee issues suffered in November.

Sexton appeared off the bench in Leinster's 89-7 Champions Cup demolition of Montpellier at the weekend.

Jacob Stockdale will miss the entire Six Nations championship after undergoing ankle surgery recently while fellow wing Lowe is expected to be sidelined for a number of weeks.

Connacht number 10 Jack Carty will be hoping to earn his first cap since the 2019 World Cup.

'Competition for places across the board'

Head coach Farrell said: "In November we challenged the group to get up to speed quickly so that the team could perform at international level. The same will apply for this Six Nations campaign.

"We have a strong squad with competition for places across the board, there is a nice blend of experienced internationals and guys who have had their first taste of this level in the past 12 months.

"The games in November gave us a good foundation to build on and areas where we know we will have to improve.

"It will be an exciting championship with so many strong squads and impressive performances across the board during the autumn."

Connacht flanker Cian Prendergast has been selected as a development player, with the 21-year-old set to be involved in Ireland's training camp in Portugal later this month.

Ireland squad:

Backs: Bundee Aki (Connacht), Robert Baloucoune (Ulster), Joey Carbery (Munster), Jack Carty (Buccaneers), Craig Casey (Munster), Andrew Conway (Munster), Keith Earls (Munster), Jamison Gibson Park (Leinster), Mack Hansen (Connacht), Robbie Henshaw (Leinster), James Hume (Ulster), Hugo Keenan (Leinster), Jordan Larmour (Leinster) ,Michael Lowry (Ulster), Conor Murray (Munster), Garry Ringrose (Leinster), Johnny Sexton (Leinster, capt)

Forwards: Ryan Baird (Leinster), Finlay Bealham (Connacht), Tadhg Beirne (Munster), Jack Conan (Leinster), Gavin Coombes (Munster), Caelan Doris (Leinster), Tadhg Furlong (Leinster), Cian Healy (Leinster), Iain Henderson (Ulster), Rob Herring (Ulster), Ronan Kelleher (Leinster), Dave Kilcoyne (Munster), Peter O'Mahony (Munster), Tom O'Toole (Ulster), Andrew Porter (Leinster), James Ryan (Leinster), Dan Sheehan (Leinster), Nick Timoney (Ulster), Kieran Treadwell (Ulster), Josh van der Flier (Leinster)

Development Player: Cian Prendergast (Connacht)