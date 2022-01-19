Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Santiago Socino has featured 10 times in all competitions for Gloucester so far this season

Gloucester hooker Santiago Socino has signed a new undisclosed-length contract at Kingsholm.

Socino, 29, joined Gloucester in 2020 from Argentine side Jaguares having previously played for Newcastle Falcons and has since made 20 appearances for the Cherry and Whites.

The Argentina international has also been capped six times by his country.

"Santi has been a really good signing for us," Gloucester head coach George Skivington said.

"He brings the right attitude to training and is the exact sort of character that we want here at Kingsholm.

"He's a key member of the squad and is a consistent, high-level operator and we are thrilled that he has chosen to commit his future to the club."