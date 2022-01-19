Alun Wyn Jones is recovering from a shoulder injury he picked up against New Zealand in the autumn Tests

Dan Biggar says he is proud to lead Wales in the upcoming Six Nations, but insists it will not change him "as a person or a player".

Biggar takes over the reins from Alun Wyn Jones as Wales begin their title defence away to Ireland on 5 February.

"I'm really pleased that Wayne [Pivac] called me on Sunday evening and offered it to me," he said.

"I didn't want it to become all about me or change me as a person with the lads or anything like that."

Biggar admits he took a "fair bit of stick" from his team mates when the announcement was made on Tuesday, but now he is "really excited" to get going.

He says it is important that Wales get off to a good start in Dublin as "traditionally we've always been fairly slow starters" in the tournament.

"There's not really any room for that with an away game first and then a really tough game against an improving Scotland side," Biggar told the Welsh Rugby Union.

"The first week will all be about just drip-feeding information in, getting boys up to speed, the intensity in training will obviously go up for some lads. It's just about making sure that by the following week we're in a much better place than when we came in on Monday."

As well as losing the skipper Jones' unrivalled international experience, Wales will also be without Justin Tipuric, Ken Owens, Taulupe Faletau, Dan Lydiate, Josh Navidi, George North and Leigh Halfpenny - a combined total of 724 Test caps.

"Obviously we've lost a lot of experience and a lot of caps in the lads who are missing, but that presents an opportunity for young lads, or boys in that middle tier to really step up and show leadership qualities," added Biggar.