Edinburgh scrum-half Ben Vellacott will provide competition for Ali Price, along with Ben White

Uncapped scrum-halves Ben Vellacott and Ben White have been included in Scotland's Six Nations squad.

Saracens back row Andy Christie is also called up for the first time, along with London Irish wing Kyle Rowe and Glasgow flanker Rory Darge.

Head coach Gregor Townsend also selects Bath centre Cameron Redpath, who has just returned from long-term injury.

However Adam Hastings, Huw Jones, George Horne and Sean Maitland are all absent from the 39-man pool.

Northampton centre Rory Hutchinson is picked having not featured for Scotland in 2021 and Edinburgh back row Magnus Bradbury is also back in the fold after a similar absence.

Redpath, 22, dazzled on his first cap in last year's opening Six Nations win against England but injury kept him out of the remainder of the competition. He then had surgery to repair anterior cruciate ligaments in his right knee in May.

"A key part of the squad selection was rewarding form and that definitely applies to Ben Vellacott and Rory Darge, who have been excellent for their clubs this season," said Townsend.

"We're delighted to be able to include Cameron Redpath in the squad after missing the last few months with injury.

"He managed to get a game under his belt prior to the squad selection so we'll see how he performs for Bath and in our training over the next couple of weeks.

"When you look through the squad this is the most competitive I've seen it in so many areas and that's testament to the strength and depth we have."

The nation's record try-scorer Stuart Hogg once again captains the team.

The full-back is joined by fellow British and Irish Lions Finn Russell, Ali Price, Zander Fagerson, Chris Harris, Rory Sutherland, Duhan van der Merwe and Hamish Watson.

Scotland begin the tournament against England at Murrayfield on 5 February.

A trip to Cardiff is followed by a home fixture with France and then Townsend's team go to Rome and Dublin.

Scotland finished fourth last year with three victories and two narrow home defeats by Wales and Ireland.

The autumn internationals brought wins over Australia, Japan and Tonga, along with a sobering loss to world champions South Africa.

Scotland squad

Backs: Mark Bennett, Darcy Graham, Chris Harris, Stuart Hogg (captain), Rory Hutchinson, Sam Johnson, Blair Kinghorn, Rufus McLean, Ali Price, Cameron Redpath, Kyle Rowe, Finn Russell, Kyle Steyn, Sione Tuipulotu, Duhan van der Merwe, Ben Vellacott, Ben White.

Forwards: Ewan Ashman, Josh Bayliss, Jamie Bhatti, Magnus Bradbury, Andy Christie, Scott Cummings, Rory Darge, Matt Fagerson, Zander Fagerson, Grant Gilchrist, Jonny Gray, Nick Haining, Jamie Hodgson, Stuart McInally, WP Nel, Jamie Ritchie, Pierre Schoeman, Javan Sebastian, Sam Skinner, Rory Sutherland, George Turner, Hamish Watson.