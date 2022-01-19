Six Nations 2022: Scotland call up five uncapped players, Redpath returns

Edinburgh scrum-half Ben Vellacott
Edinburgh scrum-half Ben Vellacott will provide competition for Ali Price, along with Ben White

Uncapped scrum-halves Ben Vellacott and Ben White have been included in Scotland's Six Nations squad.

Saracens back row Andy Christie is also called up for the first time, along with London Irish wing Kyle Rowe and Glasgow flanker Rory Darge.

Head coach Gregor Townsend also selects Bath centre Cameron Redpath, who has just returned from long-term injury.

However Adam Hastings, Huw Jones, George Horne and Sean Maitland are all absent from the 39-man pool.

Northampton centre Rory Hutchinson is picked having not featured for Scotland in 2021 and Edinburgh back row Magnus Bradbury is also back in the fold after a similar absence.

Redpath, 22, dazzled on his first cap in last year's opening Six Nations win against England but injury kept him out of the remainder of the competition. He then had surgery to repair anterior cruciate ligaments in his right knee in May.

"A key part of the squad selection was rewarding form and that definitely applies to Ben Vellacott and Rory Darge, who have been excellent for their clubs this season," said Townsend.

"We're delighted to be able to include Cameron Redpath in the squad after missing the last few months with injury.

"He managed to get a game under his belt prior to the squad selection so we'll see how he performs for Bath and in our training over the next couple of weeks.

"When you look through the squad this is the most competitive I've seen it in so many areas and that's testament to the strength and depth we have."

The nation's record try-scorer Stuart Hogg once again captains the team.

The full-back is joined by fellow British and Irish Lions Finn Russell, Ali Price, Zander Fagerson, Chris Harris, Rory Sutherland, Duhan van der Merwe and Hamish Watson.

Scotland begin the tournament against England at Murrayfield on 5 February.

A trip to Cardiff is followed by a home fixture with France and then Townsend's team go to Rome and Dublin.

Scotland finished fourth last year with three victories and two narrow home defeats by Wales and Ireland.

The autumn internationals brought wins over Australia, Japan and Tonga, along with a sobering loss to world champions South Africa.

Scotland squad

Backs: Mark Bennett, Darcy Graham, Chris Harris, Stuart Hogg (captain), Rory Hutchinson, Sam Johnson, Blair Kinghorn, Rufus McLean, Ali Price, Cameron Redpath, Kyle Rowe, Finn Russell, Kyle Steyn, Sione Tuipulotu, Duhan van der Merwe, Ben Vellacott, Ben White.

Forwards: Ewan Ashman, Josh Bayliss, Jamie Bhatti, Magnus Bradbury, Andy Christie, Scott Cummings, Rory Darge, Matt Fagerson, Zander Fagerson, Grant Gilchrist, Jonny Gray, Nick Haining, Jamie Hodgson, Stuart McInally, WP Nel, Jamie Ritchie, Pierre Schoeman, Javan Sebastian, Sam Skinner, Rory Sutherland, George Turner, Hamish Watson.

  • Comment posted by DFerg, today at 16:01

    couple (three) strange calls,
    not sure Redpath has proven his fitness as he has been out since last May.
    No Hastings - playing well.
    Javier Sebastian - really

  • Comment posted by Agoodbigun, today at 16:00

    There appear to be no actual reporters covering Scottish rugby, in any way shape or form, looks like the editor just points a someone and says, "you, whoever you are Scottish rugby are announcing something today write something, you have 3 minutes!" Then, "what do you mean you don't work here, just get it done. You now have two minutes!"

  • Comment posted by dodester, today at 15:56

    No Matt Scot ? Playing week in/out for Tigers. Tbf embarrassment of riches at centre. Bring it on !!

  • Comment posted by Andrew McDiarmid, today at 15:52

    Hastings is having a great season. A shame not to see him.

  • Comment posted by Mick, today at 15:50

    Why no place for Fentiman?

  • Comment posted by Scott, today at 15:48

    I would have Hastings in. I think he would have been in if still at Glasgow. Not a fan of Kinghorn at 10. I also struggle a bit with Bradbury, I am not convinced he is at this level but I hope he proves me wrong.
    Great squad though. Cant wait. Couldn't have a better game to kick us off.

  • Comment posted by atlowe, today at 15:44

    Ashman is the man for Scotland. Class act.

  • Comment posted by Tarquin Rothschild, today at 15:42

    Luke Crosbie, Jamie Dobie and Adam Hastings should be there instead of Christie, White and Kinghorn.

  • Comment posted by david, today at 15:41

    I’ve grown a Hamish Watson mullet for this years six nations, yasss

  • Comment posted by Mark, today at 15:41

    No kebble?

  • Comment posted by Waynes World, today at 15:40

    Scotland winners or close runners up this year

    • Reply posted by Gor, today at 15:44

      Gor replied:
      Like the optimism, but Ireland and France both hot and England not likely to be as underwhelming as last year. Here's hoping...

  • Comment posted by Tommy 74, today at 15:39

    Good luck Kyle Rowe, knew his dad Stewart in Scots Guards. Great guy. All the best to the young man and Scotland. Hope these young guys like him and Redpath can one day win something and shatter our losers tag

  • Comment posted by Obsen, today at 15:39

    Man, I love the 6 Nations!

  • Comment posted by Tarquin Rothschild, today at 15:39

    Having seen the Welsh and now the Scot's squad, I have to say, I'm a very apprehensive Englishman. Also, given how good Ireland were in the Autumn, it looks like it will be another Triple Frown for us Anglos again this year. It seems if Russell gets injured then Toonie will pick someone from the crowd to play 10 - that is how confident he is of beating us. Sad times indeed.

    • Reply posted by Ken Mavor, today at 16:03

      Ken Mavor replied:
      Nah..he'll ship in Hastings. Easyjet do flights from Bristol to Edinburgh for 120 quid return with a bag in the hold. :-)

  • Comment posted by Scotland Rugby 123, today at 15:34

    Nice squad which really shows the depth that Scotland have developed. Particular competition in the back-row where it would be good to see Bradbury get a run at 8 and the excellent Darge at 7 (maybe vs Italy). Also interesting to see what Toonie does in the centres, wouldn’t be against having another look at Hutchinson if Redpath isn’t 100%

  • Comment posted by conan the librarian, today at 15:32

    considering they have only 2 full time pro sides ,thats more than a decent squad,hope they stay injury free

  • Comment posted by WiffWaffWebbo, today at 15:32

    As a Tigers fan, surprised and grateful that the Scottish selectors have side-stepped Matt Scott.

    • Reply posted by stringerbell, today at 15:33

      stringerbell replied:
      wasn't great vs south africa

  • Comment posted by dier-1558, today at 15:27

    Missing Hastings could be a detrimental omission, apart Friday m picking up injuries he’s been playing well and against many who will feature for England, he’s a valuable kicker too.

  • Comment posted by david, today at 15:26

    If Scotland up their physicality & drastically reduce the penalty count we should be on the up! Intae them....

    • Reply posted by conan the librarian, today at 15:37

      conan the librarian replied:
      ryan wilson not selected,so you do ok on the penalty count

  • Comment posted by SD, today at 15:25

    Has Townsend gone down the Jones route of multi task player so got Kinghorn instead of Hastings so he can cover 10?

    • Reply posted by Obsen, today at 15:30

      Obsen replied:
      Looks that way. Kinghorn has been playing at 10 for Edinburgh, so I guess this might have been on the cards for awhile. Not sure why you would disregard a talent like Hastings.

