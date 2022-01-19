Six Nations 2022: Scotland call up five uncapped players, Redpath returns

Last updated on .From the section Scottish Rugbycomments50

Edinburgh scrum-half Ben Vellacott
Edinburgh scrum-half Ben Vellacott adds competition for Ali Price, along with Ben White

Uncapped scrum-halves Ben Vellacott and Ben White have been included in Scotland's Six Nations squad.

Saracens back-rower Andy Christie is also called up for the first time, along with London Irish wing Kyle Rowe and Glasgow flanker Rory Darge.

Head coach Gregor Townsend also selects Bath centre Cameron Redpath, who has just returned from long-term injury.

However Adam Hastings, Huw Jones, George Horne and Sean Maitland are all absent from the 39-man pool.

Northampton centre Rory Hutchinson is picked having not featured for Scotland in 2021 and Edinburgh back row Magnus Bradbury is also back in the fold after a similar absence.

Redpath, 22, dazzled on his first cap in last year's opening Six Nations win against England but injury kept him out of the remainder of the competition. He then had surgery to repair anterior cruciate ligaments in his right knee in May.

"A key part of the squad selection was rewarding form and that definitely applies to Ben Vellacott and Rory Darge who have been excellent for their clubs this season," said Townsend.

"We're delighted to be able to include Cameron Redpath in the squad after missing the last few months with injury. He managed to get a game under his belt prior to the squad selection so we'll see how he performs for Bath and in our training over the next couple of weeks.

"When you look through the squad this is the most competitive I've seen it in so many areas and that's testament to the strength and depth we have."

The nation's record try-scorer Stuart Hogg once again captains the team.

The full-back is joined by fellow British and Irish Lions Finn Russell, Ali Price, Zander Fagerson, Chris Harris, Rory Sutherland, Duhan van der Merwe and Hamish Watson.

Scotland begin the tournament against England at Murrayfield on 5 February.

A trip to Cardiff is followed by a home fixture with France and then Townsend's team go to Rome and Dublin.

Scotland finished fourth last year with three victories and two narrow home defeats by Wales and Ireland.

The autumn internationals brought wins over Australia, Japan and Tonga, along with a sobering loss to world champions South Africa.

Scotland squad

Backs: Mark Bennett, Darcy Graham, Chris Harris, Stuart Hogg (captain), Rory Hutchinson, Sam Johnson, Blair Kinghorn, Rufus McLean, Ali Price, Cameron Redpath, Kyle Rowe, Finn Russell, Kyle Steyn, Sione Tuipulotu, Duhan van der Merwe, Ben Vellacott, Ben White.

Forwards: Ewan Ashman, Josh Bayliss, Jamie Bhatti, Magnus Bradbury, Andy Christie, Scott Cummings, Rory Darge, Matt Fagerson, Zander Fagerson, Grant Gilchrist, Jonny Gray, Nick Haining, Jamie Hodgson, Stuart McInally, WP Nel, Jamie Ritchie, Pierre Schoeman, Javan Sebastian, Sam Skinner, Rory Sutherland, George Turner, Hamish Watson.

Comments

Join the conversation

51 comments

  • Comment posted by dier-1558, today at 15:27

    Missing Hastings could be a detrimental omission, apart Friday m picking up injuries he’s been playing well and against many who will feature for England, he’s a valuable kicker too.

  • Comment posted by david, today at 15:26

    If Scotland up their physicality & drastically reduce the penalty count we should be on the up! Intae them....

  • Comment posted by SD, today at 15:25

    Has Townsend gone down the Jones route of multi task player so got Kinghorn instead of Hastings so he can cover 10?

    • Reply posted by Obsen, today at 15:30

      Obsen replied:
      Looks that way. Kinghorn has been playing at 10 for Edinburgh, so I guess this might have been on the cards for awhile. Not sure why you would disregard a talent like Hastings.

  • Comment posted by Foysie, today at 15:25

    Scotland haven't improved they have just got foreign players in. Harris, Hutchinson, Johnson, Steyn, van Der Merwe, White, Ashman, Bayliss, Christie, Nel, Schoeman, Skinner, Sebastian, Watson and they are just the ones I know of. This never gets discussed in the context of Scottish rugby's "improvement". All that has improved is there is a bloke in an office searching tenuous birth registrations!

    • Reply posted by Rtruth , today at 15:27

      Rtruth replied:
      You and Numnuts need to get a room. Give it a rest.

  • Comment posted by graeme, today at 15:25

    Solid squad, blend of experienced heads and youth. Glad to see Vellacott and Hutchison getting the nod. Might just be a bit to soon for Redpath though. Hopefully they can build on the good work of last years tournament.

  • Comment posted by pod98, today at 15:22

    Glad to see the speedy editing!

  • Comment posted by Rockcliffe, today at 15:22

    Great to se we have such a broad selection of players that all see to be fit!
    But the best thing is the return of fans to Murrayfield.

  • Comment posted by Numbnuts, today at 15:18

    Good to see a healthy contingent of South Africans and English born and bred players in the Scottish Barbarians team!

    • Reply posted by EKTugger, today at 15:26

      EKTugger replied:
      To compete against the other Nations hybrid squads. No squad in the 6 Nations not taking advantage of the rules.

  • Comment posted by subone, today at 15:17

    Well done BBC, our backs are forwards and our forwards are backs, let's hope the players know the difference !!

  • Comment posted by SD, today at 15:15

    That's a strong squad. Rory Darge is a really good player as is Vellacott in the uncapped players.

    • Reply posted by Obsen, today at 15:17

      Obsen replied:
      Not bad by Townsend. The omission of Hastings is a strange one. But yes, Darge has been brilliant, as has Vellacott. Both deserve their place in the squad.

  • Comment posted by Andy ES, today at 15:14

    Very surprised by the omission of Hastings as I thought he was going well for Gloucester. Maybe an injury cover addition later on.

    But on the other hand, how great is it to have enough depth now that we can leave someone of his quality out! I hope the Lions experience and club success will finally convince the players they are capable of winning it all and we can finally compete! 4 wins please!

  • Comment posted by dodgyneeps, today at 15:12

    Welcome back Mark Bennett - he has been playing well for Edinburgh - he certainly has some unfinished business in dark blue. Also playing well for Eds is Magnus Bradbury - hope he can build on his recent form. Darge has a real chance to make a name for himself too. GT has a good few players now to find the best combos and to suit different opposition.

  • Comment posted by 74geewhiz, today at 15:09

    No Hastings, that's a big surprise, I think he's a better goal kicker than Kinghorn. Other than that, a fair selection.

    • Reply posted by Gooney, today at 15:12

      Gooney replied:
      Yes, and he's actually a better place kicker than both Kinghorn and FR

  • Comment posted by stringerbell, today at 15:08

    strong, good to watch, squad - from a kiwi

  • Comment posted by pod98, today at 15:07

    Also they’ve listed George Taylor who’s a centre and just retired rather than I assume Turner at hooker! Imbeciles

  • Comment posted by minniescot, today at 15:07

    with the exception of Adam Hastings missing out, hard to argue with this. Almost too strong a squad for Scotland, I fear the impact of hope & expectation on our performance, whilst simultaneously being full of hope and expectation that this could be the year we actually challenge for the title!

  • Comment posted by Iain McGowan, today at 15:06

    No Andy Irvine? On a more serious note i'm assuming Hastings asked not to be selected ? I understood eh was playing well.....but I may be wrong?

  • Comment posted by pod98, today at 15:05

    Good old bbc. Forwards listed as backs and backs listed as forwards.

    • Reply posted by Michael Bird, today at 15:07

      Michael Bird replied:
      That or Townsend has some interesting ideas lined up

  • Comment posted by Voice of the Silent Majority, today at 15:05

    Team seems to get better year on year, but unfortunately most of the others in this 6N have as well so will see how we do.
    Just waiting for the trolls to join in to query the number of non-Scot’s in the team, that we’ll be fighting Italy for the wooden spoon, and we might as well sell Murrayfield to support the SNP post-independence (among other rubbish).

    • Reply posted by Iain McGowan, today at 15:08

      Iain McGowan replied:
      why not just shut up and discuss rugby....

  • Comment posted by allym999, today at 15:04

    Got the backs and the forwards round the wrong way.

Top Stories

Around Scottish sport