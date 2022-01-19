Watch: Satellite images capture the eruption of Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha'apai

Champions Cup: Glasgow Warriors v La Rochelle Venue: Scotstoun Stadium Date: Saturday, 22 January Kick-off: 20:00 Coverage: Follow live text commentary on the BBC Sport website & app

As Glasgow Warriors prepare for a critical Champions Cup game against La Rochelle on Saturday night - it's win or bust for the Warriors - one of their number will be forgiven for being a touch distracted.

On Saturday a massive underwater volcanic eruption triggered a tsunami in Tonga, an "unprecedented disaster" as their government officials have described it. The humanitarian crisis - communication lines are down and ash and sulphuric gases fill the air - has been deeply felt, in particular, by those who have connections with the country. Glasgow's Walter Fifita being one of them.

Fifita is a Tonga international and in his infancy as a Warrior. He's been in town for just four months since his move from New Zealand, where he was born and raised by a mum from Nukunukumotu and a dad from Fua'amotu. His parents are Tongan, his aunts and uncles are Tongan, his cousins are Tongan. He was brought up in south Auckland but Tonga is in his blood and he's hurting right now.

"I've got a lot of family back there," he says. "My partner's parents and most of her family are in Tonga and we can't get in touch with them, so we're worried. We have faith that they will be all right, but it's really concerning because there is no good news coming out of there yet."

Fifita is softly spoken and shy, a son of a minister and a "good boy" he says with a smile. He's also monstrously big, a 6ft 5in wing who weighs in at over 18st. And he's quick. He's 24 and is raw but he's got the basic materials to be a powerful player for Glasgow if they can coach the tactical side of the game into him. He's making progress and he's determined to get better.

Fifita joined Glasgow Warriors from North Harbour in New Zealand

He says he's praying for everybody in Tonga and asks those of faith if they could do the same.

"My team-mates with the national team all have family there, many of them were born there and we are all in touch with each other, all keeping each other in our prayers, not just for those in Tonga who are going through a terrible time but those of us who are trying to check on family and friends to make sure they're fine," he says.

"Everyone is pretty shocked. My partner has her parents and her nana in Tonga and she can't reach them, so it's just about waiting and praying for the best.

"The Glasgow boys have been really good. They've been asking me if I'm okay and how's my family. They say they want to help in any way they can. It gives me comfort and keeps me going."

'The boys have looked after me'

Fifita is probably still too much of a rookie in the harsh terrain of European rugby to feature against La Rochelle on Saturday, but the word is that he's getting places in his education in the big-time.

"The boys have looked after me," he says. "They made me feel welcome from the start. The reason I came over was for my mum and dad, Veisinia and Saula. As young people, they left Tonga and sacrificed time with their own family so that they create a better life for their children - and it was tough.

"There are 12 of us. Yes, 12. I'm number seven. All my six brothers are a similar size as me. Everything we all do is to give back to our parents and to make them proud of us. They had their struggles bringing up 12 kids and we saw some of that and how they managed to do it. They're the best in the world. I get my faith from them, faith that everything will be okay at home and that things will work out in Glasgow.

"Even when I'm not named in the squad I'm behind the boys. I stand with them. La Rochelle will be a huge game especially after what happened against Exeter last weekend (a 52-17 defeat), but we have belief in ourselves."

For all sorts of reasons there will be a lot of people rooting for Fifita, the gentle giant who can morph into a human dump truck, in the months and years ahead.