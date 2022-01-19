Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Agustin Creevy is in his third season at London Irish

London Irish hooker Agustin Creevy has been banned for a three weeks after headbutting Edinburgh's Jamie Ritchie.

The 36-year-old was dismissed 17 minutes into the second half of their European Challenge Cup pool victory.

Argentina's record cap-winner admitted a charge of making contact with the head in a dangerous manner.

Creevy will miss Irish's final pool match at Saracens, as well as Premiership games at home to Exeter and away to Gloucester.

Both Creevy and European Professional Club Rugby have the right to appeal.