Dan Biggar through the ages from Swansea schoolboy to Wales captain

Made in Swansea, developed in Northampton and now captain of Wales, it has been quite a journey for Dan Biggar.

With Alun Wyn Jones injured, fly-half Biggar will become the 140th man to captain Wales on Saturday against Ireland, when Johnny Sexton will be his opposite number.

The Six Nations campaign could also see Biggar pass 100 internationals and achieve a century of Wales caps.

Having honed his rugby skills at Gowerton Comprehensive and Gorseinon RFC in Swansea, Biggar has gone on to play for Ospreys and Northampton.

First capped by Wales as a teenager, he has played 95 times for his country, and has a Grand Slam, three Six Nations titles and a couple of World Cup semi-finals on his CV.

Biggar, 32, has travelled on two British and Irish Lions tours and started three Tests against South Africa in 2021.

As BBC Sport Wales talks to the those who have worked with Biggar, common threads emerge.

He is a fierce competitor on the field who has overcome adversity, and a gentleman off the pitch who has been shaped by his family - particularly his mum Liz, who sadly died last year before seeing him lead his country or play a Lions Test.

Here is the Dan Biggar story, told by some of the coaches who have helped him throughout his career.

Where it all began

Gowerton Comprehensive school teacher Dean Mason has helped bring through Wales internationals like Dan Biggar, Liam Williams and Sam Davies

Dean Mason was Biggar's rugby teacher at Gowerton Comprehensive, which has produced four former Wales captains.

"He was always a polite and respectful young man in school and that hasn't changed.

"I used to take touch rugby sessions on the tennis courts at dinner time when the boys were between 11 and 14.

"Dan used to play and after each one he would quietly come and say 'thank you, sir'. That was unusual and I remember it vividly 20 years on.

"One incident stands out that summed him up as a potential future leader.

"He was captain of the Year 9 team when I coached them and we played against Bishop Gore, Alun Wyn Jones' school.

"We weren't the best side around but we were decent. In that game we were 30 points up and they had only come with 15 players and one of their best lads had to go off.

"I asked at half-time for a volunteer to play for them in the second half and his was the first hand that went up.

"To ask any 14-year-old to play for an opponent is hard for them to understand. For the captain to go over and give his all for them shows his character and level of respect for the game. Bishop Gore won the second half and he kicked a conversion.

Dan Biggar kicking for goal while playing for Gowerton school against Victoria Schools in Melbourne

"He had other talents off the field. He also did drama A level and that's stood him in good stead and helped his communication.

"It was on the field he excelled, though. He had that great drive and determination you see now.

"Loads of players have potential to become professional players but there are many that have not made it because they do not have desire or mental strength when times get tough.

"That's where Dan has been. He has been in tough times. I remember speaking to him when he did not make the 2011 World Cup squad and he was devastated.

"He took himself off social media about 10 years ago because he was being vilified on it. He has the drive, desire and determination to bounce back and make the most of himself.

"He also had outstanding ability. I remember his mum rang me after his Gorseinon club coach had advised her Dan could play a year above his age for Swansea Schoolboys.

Six Nations 2022: Wales captain Biggar aims to do his late mother proud

"I got in touch and he ended up doing that and also playing for Wales Under-15s when he was 14, a year above his age group.

"His mum was a driving force and she'd be incredibly proud of what he is achieving. Without her call it wouldn't have happened and things could have taken a different turn.

"He has become a fantastic role model. He has been back to the school countless times since leaving to do things from award evening presentations to coaching sessions.

"I am as proud of what he has done on the field as the individual he has become off it. I wish him all the best in his new role. Gowerton could not be any prouder."

Backing himself

Sean Holley was part of the Ospreys coaching team between 2003 and 2012.

Sean Holley was an Ospreys coach when Biggar made his regional debut in March 2008 as an 18-year-old. Biggar helped Ospreys win two league titles and an Anglo-Welsh Cup before joining Northampton in 2018.

"My first distinct memory is him coming to the Liberty Stadium before a game. Mike Cuddy, Lyn Jones and myself were in the coaching room, positioned down in the depths of the building.

"It was hours before a game, Daniel, I call him Daniel, was young and wasn't involved. He knocked the door and came in.

"He said, 'Mr Cuddy, Mr Jones, Mr Holley, you have probably heard I have been approached by some London colleges for a scholarship with some big clubs in London but I wanted you to hear it from me direct, I am not going anywhere. I am going to be the next Ospreys 10 and play for Wales, thank you very much.' And out he went.

"He can't have been more than 16, 17. It's not often you get a room with Mike, Lyn and myself and we couldn't say a word in reply.

"You quickly became aware of the guy because he didn't fear anyone. He bossed it, knew what he wanted, he was diligent, did his homework, and that shone through.

"He will bark at his fellow players. I have seen Ryan Jones, Alun Wyn Jones, Jerry Collins and others chasing him round the training field for trying to put them straight.

"Dan had tough times at the start of his career and a lot of people questioned whether he was good enough.

"He has shown resilience to come through adversity and be a consummate professional who proved a lot of people wrong. He is so consistent on the field, an absolute warrior.

"The Ospreys players and staff never doubted him. James Hook was playing a lot at 10 when Dan came through but we then played Dan at 10 and James at 12.

"It worked and we played our best rugby of that time with that combination.

"The fly-half leadership role should help Dan stepping up to captaincy. I don't think it will hinder him, he has too strong a mental capacity for that.

"He acts like a captain every time he goes on the field so it's a good decision by Wayne [Pivac].

"If Dan needs advice he can look to the backroom staff, which is dominated by former Wales captains like Stephen Jones, Jonathan Humphreys, Gethin Jenkins and Martyn Williams, while Dan is very close with Neil Jenkins.

"He deserves the accolade. You will never be able to take that away from him.

Dan Biggar lifting the Magners League title in 2010

"He will have a different role with the referees. In the early days he came across as petulant, his arms would go up and he would question officials.

"If you speak to the referees, he never did it in a malicious manner. It was more what you saw on the telly, as opposed to how he was saying it.

"I used to say him, keep being who you are but keep your arms down, because people think you are being a petulant so and so.

"He is not. I have never met anyone with a bad word to say about him.

"He is the nicest guy you will meet and the guy you want your daughter to marry. He goes out every time to make his family and friends proud.

"He has so much humility, it is what endears him to us. He has got time for everyone, is very generous, affable, kind and patient and that has come from his upbringing.

"His mum Liz was at every game and would be immensely proud - you can see where he gets his qualities from.

"He was devastated when she passed away but she was ill for a long time.

"Dan spent a lot of time helping and nursing her through her illness, a lot of people don't know the toll that was taking.

"She is always with him, he knows that. It's sad but when he goes out for the first game with the armband on, she will be at the front of his mind."

International honours

Rob Howley and Dan Biggar during Wales training in 2018

Rob Howley was Wales' backs coach when Dan Biggar was given his first cap not long after his 19th birthday, as a replacement against Canada in November 2008. The pair worked together on the international stage for the next 11 years.

"I first became aware of him when he was with Ospreys Under-16s and Under-18s.

"Dan was capped at an early age and there's no one that has trained harder than Dan over so many years now.

"His kicking qualities, work ethic, character, ability to drive and navigate the team is what stood out as a young player.

"His other qualities, his running and passing game, he's continually improved on those aspects and they have improved and he is brilliant in the air.

"We've been fortunate during my coaching time, there was a lot of competition with Dan, Stephen Jones, Rhys Priestland and James Hook.

"Dan had to wait his time and he was patient but he has always had that self-belief.

"There's elements talked about in Dan's game, questioning and asking the referee, you could see that at an early age, there was an arrogance and confidence about that. Over time he's matured.

"His ability to manage the captaincy and fly-half will be crucial because the 10 is making a decision every minute of the game.

"People have a romantic idea of what a Wales fly-half should look like but all I would say is Dan is a born winner.

"There are many components of a 10 and Dan's strengths are there for everyone to see.

"The game is about winning and there's been many times Dan has been at the forefront of Wales victories.

One of Dan Biggar's finest moments for Wales was kicking 23 points in the 2015 World Cup win against hosts England

"There's no better navigator of the game at 10 currently in the northern hemisphere.

"Dan has said the captaincy won't change him and that's spot on. Wayne will not want him to change because that's why he has got to this point.

"He's a born leader, he will inspire and motivate players around him. He'll take it all in his stride, he's experienced - he's been on two Lions tours.

"I saw a huge change in Dan, a development even, on the tour in 2017 in New Zealand.

"He led the boys on a Tuesday and a Wednesday despite not playing in Tests with Johnny Sexton and Owen Farrell there.

"It's never easy playing midweek but Dan was delighted and privileged to be on the Lions tour and he was outstanding.

"A lot of players spoke about Dan after that tour, how he'd been one of the key players and leaders with his camaraderie.

"That maturity will put him in good stead going into the Six Nations.

Dan Biggar helped Wayne Pivac's Wales to the 2021 Six Nations title which included a victory over England to clinch the Triple Crown

"Going into the championship, there's lots of players unavailable, so Dan's experience will be priceless.

"He's well respected within the Wales group. When Dan talks in a team meeting, whether it's in the backs, forwards or squad sessions, players listen. That is also because they like him.

"You won't meet a nicer bloke. He's got a great family in Alex and son James and his mother was a big influence.

"But when he crosses that white line, Dan Biggar, the international rugby player, the winner, that's what I love.

"He wears his heart on his sleeve and you won't get anything different this Six Nations. Being captain won't change that."