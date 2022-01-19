Marcus Smith (left) has made five appearances for England, including alongside Owen Farrell against Australia in November

England fly-half Marcus Smith "could be an absolutely brilliant 10", but needs Owen Farrell's help to "run the game for him", says head coach Eddie Jones.

With Farrell retaining the captaincy and George Ford again overlooked, Smith and Farrell are set to play alongside each other this Six Nations.

"Every brilliant 10 in the history of the game has been accompanied by a stable 12," Jones said.

"That's the combination I think we need to have, and Owen brings that at 12."

Jones added on the Rugby Union Weekly podcast: "His [Farrell's] reading of the game, his ability to take pressure off Marcus is going to be so important."

After guiding Harlequins to the Premiership title in June, Smith made his England debut the following month, before starting twice in the autumn against Australia and South Africa, with the victory over the latter coming without the injured Farrell.

"He [Farrell] is going to be an important player for Marcus," Jones added.

"Marcus could be an absolutely brilliant 10, but he needs to have a guy next to him who is going to run the game for him - and that is where Owen is so good."

Despite his patchy form over the past couple of years, coupled with a lack of game-time since the autumn, Jones has no doubt Farrell remains "the right guy for the job" of leading the side.

"What we saw with Owen in November, in the short time he played, was really positive, he came back in rejuvenated," Jones said.

"And you also have got to remember those Saracens blokes have had a really tough time. I certainly didn't appreciate it as much as I should have. I thought they could come back in the Six Nations [in 2021] and play at the level they could, and I over-estimated that.

"Now there is the opportunity for those players to come back. We have seen it with Jamie George in November, how positive it was when he came back, and Owen showed that in the Australia game.

"I have got no doubt Owen can go on and play really well in the Six Nations."

Farrell is set to make his return from injury for Saracens against London Irish in the European Challenge Cup this weekend, and providing he can prove his fitness will start at Murrayfield as England look to regain the Calcutta Cup.

Smith and Farrell's prospective combination will leave the Harlequins pair of Joe Marchant and the uncapped Luke Northmore, as well as Exeter's Henry Slade vying for the outside-centre slot.

"There is no reason Slade can't play 13, Joe Marchant is continuing to improve, and we are impressed by the young guy from Harlequins Northmore, who has come out of the drinking bars of Cardiff Metropolitan University to find his rugby," Jones added.

"I'm sure every club is looking in the bars of Cardiff Met University!"