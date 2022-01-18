Justin Tipuric went on the British and Irish Lions tours of Australia and New Zealand before injury against Japan in June 2021 forced him to miss the trip to South Africa

Wales coach Wayne Pivac has confirmed flanker Justin Tipuric will miss the 2022 Six Nations.

Tipuric, 32, is still suffering from the serious shoulder injury he picked up during the British and Irish Lions game against Japan in June 2021.

The Ospreys captain was expected to recover in time for the tournament.

"We won't expect to see Justin in this tournament, he has been slower than anyone would have anticipated or liked," said Pivac.

"The Justin I know will be working very hard to get back on the field as soon as he can. But it certainly won't be in this Six Nations."

Other Lions absentees in Pivac's 36-man Six Nations squad included regular Wales captain Alun Wyn Jones, Ken Owens, Taulupe Faletau, Dan Lydiate, Josh Navidi, George North and Leigh Halfpenny.

Pivac says North, Faletau and Lydiate are "probably the closest" to be able to play some part in the tournament and admits the experience of the injured players will be missed.

"You don't replace 680 caps overnight," said Pivac.

"In some positions we have been developing players over the last 12-18 months and we're confident those guys can come in and do a job.

"There are some new faces coming in which is always exciting, you get a lot of enthusiasm out of younger players.

"We would just say one simple message. It's sad to lose any player through injury, but it creates another opportunity for another.

"All those players missing from the team sheet had an opportunity at some stage, through apprenticeship stages to get through to senior level.

"It's a good challenge for a lot of people and one which we're looking forward to. It's an opportunity to further build the squad and further develop with the World Cup around the corner now."

'I challenge any side to lose 680 caps and be over-confident' - Wayne Pivac

Pivac admits Wales' defence of the Six Nations title will be testing.

"We'll be doing our best to do that, but it's probably going to be a big challenge again with the advances France, England and Ireland have made," said Pivac.

"We're all trying to advance and grow our squads and we're no different.

"We're hamstrung a little bit by our availability, but there are opportunities that present to others and the excitement that comes with that.

"Let's hope that goes a long way to helping us get the performances we're after."

Wales begin their Six Nations campaign against Ireland in Dublin on 5 February and also travel to Twickenham with three home games in front of Cardiff crowds after Covid-19 restrictions were lifted.

"We are pleased and happy, not only for ourselves, we would have been desperately disappointed not to have crowds," added Pivac.

"I know the public are excited, the people that I bump into, and there will be a rush now to pick up the last few tickets that are left for the home games.

"It's every kid's dream to play for his country, and to play in front of 75,000 Welsh supporters in that stadium.

"You have to be there to experience it, and to be fortunate enough to be in the squad, whether as a player or a member of management, it's like a drug.

"You are on a high, and something you want to get more and more of, and these boys are no different."