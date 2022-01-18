Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Olly Robinson has made 80 appearances in all competitions for Cardiff Blues, scoring nine tries

Premiership leaders Leicester Tigers have signed back-rower Olly Robinson on loan from Cardiff for the rest of the season.

The 30-year-old flanker played in the Premiership for Bristol before joining Pro14 outfit Cardiff in 2017.

He is the son of former England and Scotland head coach Andy Robinson.

"With the Six Nations seeing members of our squad away for two months, Olly provides valuable depth in our forward pack," said head coach Steve Borthwick.

"Olly is an experienced player who has played top-level rugby in both England and Wales, as well as having been part of a Barbarians squad.

"He is the type of player we want at Leicester Tigers. He's a tough, hard-working young man with a great character who wants to learn and improve and will add to Leicester Tigers on and off the field."