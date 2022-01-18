Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Chapman has made eight appearances in the Premiership for Gloucester so far this season

Gloucester scrum-half Charlie Chapman has signed a new undisclosed-length contract with the Premiership side.

Chapman, 23, progressed through the Gloucester academy and spent time with Hartpury College before making his Cherry and Whites debut in 2018.

The Gloucester-born player has since made 38 appearances for the club and scored 32 points.

"I am delighted that Charlie Chapman has signed on with us," said Gloucester head coach George Skivington.

"He is exactly what Gloucester Rugby is about and having grown up watching from the stands to now playing out at Kingsholm, he knows how much this club means to the community and the fans."