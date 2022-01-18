England Six Nations squad: Alfie Barbeary among six uncapped players
Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union
In-form Wasps back row Alfie Barbeary is one of six uncapped players in England's 36-man Six Nations squad.
The 21-year-old has scored four tries in seven games for his club this season after returning from injury.
Bath fly-half Orlando Bailey, 20, and London Irish full-back Ollie Hassell-Collins, 23, are also included.
Centre Manu Tuilagi, who is yet to make his comeback from a hamstring injury, is left out while there is no space for back row Sam Underhill either.
More to follow.
Forwards
Alfie Barbeary (Wasps, uncapped)
Jamie Blamire (Newcastle Falcons, 5 caps)
Ollie Chessum, Leicester Tigers, uncapped)
Luke Cowan-Dickie (Exeter Chiefs, 31 caps)
Tom Curry (Sale Sharks, 36 caps)
Alex Dombrandt (Harlequins, 4 caps)
Charlie Ewels (Bath Rugby, 26 caps)
Ellis Genge (Leicester Tigers, 31 caps)
Jamie George (Saracens, 61 caps)
Joe Heyes (Leicester Tigers, 2 caps)
Jonny Hill (Exeter Chiefs, 12 caps)
Maro Itoje (Saracens, 51 caps)
Courtney Lawes (Northampton Saints, 90 caps)
Lewis Ludlam (Northampton Saints, 10 caps)
Joe Marler (Harlequins, 74 caps)
Bevan Rodd (Sale Sharks, 2 caps)
Sam Simmonds (Exeter Chiefs, 9 caps)
Kyle Sinckler (Bristol Bears, 47 caps)
Will Stuart (Bath Rugby, 15 caps)
Backs
Mark Atkinson (Gloucester Rugby, 1 cap)
Orlando Bailey (Bath Rugby, uncapped)
Owen Farrell (Saracens, 94 caps)
Tommy Freeman (Northampton Saints, uncapped)
George Furbank (Northampton Saints, 5 caps)
Ollie Hassell-Collins (London Irish, uncapped)
Max Malins (Saracens, 10 caps)
Joe Marchant (Harlequins, 7 caps)
Jonny May (Gloucester Rugby, 69 caps)
Luke Northmore (Harlequins, uncapped)
Jack Nowell (Exeter Chiefs, 34 caps)
Raffi Quirke (Sale Sharks, 2 caps)
Harry Randall (Bristol Bears, 2 caps)
Henry Slade (Exeter Chiefs, 43 caps)
Marcus Smith (Harlequins, 5 caps)
Freddie Steward (Leicester Tigers, 5 caps)
Ben Youngs (Leicester Tigers, 112 caps)
There will always be calls for why certain players haven't made it, but that's the issue England have with their strength in depth. You can't play them all.
However, that can lead to confusion over your best squad, whereas the likes of Wales & Ireland have to concentrate on a relatively small base and work hard with a smaller number of players.
Still, England should win the 6N most years. Can't see Wales winning this year....
Barbeary good call as is Northmore.
Please for the love of God we don't get Youngs and Farrell at 9,10....