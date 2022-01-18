England Six Nations squad: Alfie Barbeary among six uncapped players

Last updated on .From the section Rugby Unioncomments50

Breaking news

In-form Wasps back row Alfie Barbeary is one of six uncapped players in England's 36-man Six Nations squad.

The 21-year-old has scored four tries in seven games for his club this season after returning from injury.

Bath fly-half Orlando Bailey, 20, and London Irish full-back Ollie Hassell-Collins, 23, are also included.

Centre Manu Tuilagi, who is yet to make his comeback from a hamstring injury, is left out while there is no space for back row Sam Underhill either.

More to follow.

Forwards

Alfie Barbeary (Wasps, uncapped)

Jamie Blamire (Newcastle Falcons, 5 caps)

Ollie Chessum, Leicester Tigers, uncapped)

Luke Cowan-Dickie (Exeter Chiefs, 31 caps)

Tom Curry (Sale Sharks, 36 caps)

Alex Dombrandt (Harlequins, 4 caps)

Charlie Ewels (Bath Rugby, 26 caps)

Ellis Genge (Leicester Tigers, 31 caps)

Jamie George (Saracens, 61 caps)

Joe Heyes (Leicester Tigers, 2 caps)

Jonny Hill (Exeter Chiefs, 12 caps)

Maro Itoje (Saracens, 51 caps)

Courtney Lawes (Northampton Saints, 90 caps)

Lewis Ludlam (Northampton Saints, 10 caps)

Joe Marler (Harlequins, 74 caps)

Bevan Rodd (Sale Sharks, 2 caps)

Sam Simmonds (Exeter Chiefs, 9 caps)

Kyle Sinckler (Bristol Bears, 47 caps)

Will Stuart (Bath Rugby, 15 caps)

Backs

Mark Atkinson (Gloucester Rugby, 1 cap)

Orlando Bailey (Bath Rugby, uncapped)

Owen Farrell (Saracens, 94 caps)

Tommy Freeman (Northampton Saints, uncapped)

George Furbank (Northampton Saints, 5 caps)

Ollie Hassell-Collins (London Irish, uncapped)

Max Malins (Saracens, 10 caps)

Joe Marchant (Harlequins, 7 caps)

Jonny May (Gloucester Rugby, 69 caps)

Luke Northmore (Harlequins, uncapped)

Jack Nowell (Exeter Chiefs, 34 caps)

Raffi Quirke (Sale Sharks, 2 caps)

Harry Randall (Bristol Bears, 2 caps)

Henry Slade (Exeter Chiefs, 43 caps)

Marcus Smith (Harlequins, 5 caps)

Freddie Steward (Leicester Tigers, 5 caps)

Ben Youngs (Leicester Tigers, 112 caps)

Comments

Join the conversation

53 comments

  • Comment posted by Daivedover, today at 11:04

    England look stronger and younger this year. If Jones is brave he can develop a great team for the next World Cup. Barbeary, Dombrandt and Curry in the back row, could be very tasty.

  • Comment posted by Georgey Boy, today at 11:03

    Exciting to see Barbeary go for it. Think George Ford and Underhill are really unlucky to miss out considering their current form.

  • Comment posted by Tom, today at 11:02

    Ford, the best English flyhalf this season , not in the squad………..you couldn’t make it up😂

    • Reply posted by Pete, today at 11:04

      Pete replied:
      We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by old cynic, today at 11:02

    I find the inclusion of Farrell strange as he has very little game time as opposed to Ford who has played for much of the season so far.

  • Comment posted by Harv, today at 11:00

    Farrell should be dropped - past his best. One of the best flankers we have, Jack Willis still injured poor lad.

  • Comment posted by dungannon, today at 10:59

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by Green Hamstring, today at 10:59

    Looks to me that Eddie might well use Farrell as an inside centre (assuming he is fit). Not sure about that. Smith has to start at fly half for sure but a half fit Farrell slowing things up in the middle? Fortunately there are a couple of other options in this squad (even without Manu) but will Eddie take them?

  • Comment posted by TheLastKingOfEngland, today at 10:59

    Really good mix of experience and new players in there. Also very few who are over 30, which shows this is one for the future as well.

    There will always be calls for why certain players haven't made it, but that's the issue England have with their strength in depth. You can't play them all.

  • Comment posted by RugbyBloke, today at 10:59

    No George Ford is an utter sin - exceptional talent

    • Reply posted by SD, today at 11:00

      SD replied:
      Yep along with Smith been by far best 10s in Prem this season.

  • Comment posted by Dean, today at 10:58

    As a Welshman, the sheer depth & quality of England squads scares me. England could pick 2 or 3 squads with equal ability.

    However, that can lead to confusion over your best squad, whereas the likes of Wales & Ireland have to concentrate on a relatively small base and work hard with a smaller number of players.

    Still, England should win the 6N most years. Can't see Wales winning this year....

  • Comment posted by SD, today at 10:57

    No Radwen? Hmmm.
    Barbeary good call as is Northmore.

    Please for the love of God we don't get Youngs and Farrell at 9,10....

  • Comment posted by BrianDubai, today at 10:57

    Breaking news....lol...lol

  • Comment posted by Pete, today at 10:57

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by WiffWaffWebbo, today at 10:56

    Great to see Ollie Chessum included. Been fantastic for Tigers this season.

  • Comment posted by DMC, today at 10:56

    Alfie is at England international class already. He has got a long career in white ahead of him

  • Comment posted by Hector, today at 10:55

    Big Joe Heyes - get in!

  • Comment posted by The Halls, today at 10:55

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by englandhopeful, today at 10:55

    Like the look of the squad, 2nd row and tight head are the main areas the worry me.

  • Comment posted by barry_toon, today at 10:54

    how about arranging the players according to their positions rather than alphabetically?! Arranging them alphabetically gives us no insight whatsoever, whilst arranging them by their positions gives those of us that are unfamiliar with some of the names more insight into them!

    • Reply posted by TheLastKingOfEngland, today at 10:56

      TheLastKingOfEngland replied:
      That would rely on the BBC knowing which position each player plays in.

  • Comment posted by Anti Kate G F, today at 10:54

    Six nations will be interesting this year. It could be tight between England, France and even Ireland after their strong finish last year!

    • Reply posted by TurtleMan, today at 10:58

      TurtleMan replied:
      Every year same comment and then Wales win it

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport