Mako Vunipola was overlooked for an England recall for their Six Nations squad

European Challenge Cup Pool C Venue: StoneX Stadium Date: Sunday, 23 January Kick-off: 15:15 GMT Coverage: Live score updates on BBC local radio and on the BBC Sport website

Mako Vunipola captains Saracens as they target a win against neighbours London Irish to try to reach the last 16 of the European Challenge Cup.

Sarries also include Mako's brother Billy at number eight and their cousin Manu at fly-half, in a strong line-up.

Irish welcome back lock Adam Coleman to captain their side.

Ollie Hassell-Collins, Kyle Rowe and Ben White all start in the week they received international call-ups, from England and Scotland respectively.

Saracens had been hoping to welcome back Owen Farrell for this fixture, but the England captain suffered a further injury setback in training this week and is set to miss the start of the Six Nations next month.

But Mark McCall can still call on the services of Elliot Daly, Sean Maitland, Maro Itoje and new Scotland call-up Andy Christie in his starting XV.

Centre Dom Morris will make his 50th appearance for the club.

London Irish also include winger Ben Loader on their bench following his recovery from a knee ligament injury.

Irish look set to progress to the last 16, having beaten Pau and Edinburgh and been awarded a 0-0 draw from their cancelled Pool C match against Brive.

Saracens are without a win so far after losing to Edinburgh and being forced to forfeit their trip to Pau due to Covid-19 cases in their squad.

Saracens centre Dom Morris:

"It's a massive privilege to win 50 caps. I grew up supporting Saracens so it's a great honour for me.

"We know this is an important game for us and have had a big week of preparation so we're very excited to get out there."

London Irish director of rugby Declan Kidney:

"Saracens, we know, will come at us fully-loaded, because they will know that qualification for the knockout rounds is still in their control.

"Playing against a club with a big history of success in European competitions is a huge challenge, but one that all the boys are looking forward to."

Saracens: Daly; Maitland, Tompkins, Morris, Lewington; Manu Vunipola, Van Zyl; Mako Vunipola (capt), Woolstencroft, Koch, Itoje, Hunter-Hill, McFarland, Christie, B Vunipola.

Replacements: George, Mawi, Beaton, Venter, Reffell, De Haas, Lozowski, Harris.

London Irish: Stokes; Rowe, Cinti, Williams, Hassell-Collins; Jennings, White; Gigena, Cornish, Van der Merwe, Nott, Coleman (capt), Rogerson, Gonzalez, Cracknell.

Replacements: Willemse, Dell, Chawatama, Munga, Cooke, O'Sullivan, Van Rensburg, Loader.

Referee: Chris Busby (Ire).