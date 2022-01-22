Lewis Ludlow kick-started what turned into a dominant try-scoring display from Gloucester

European Challenge Cup Pool B Gloucester: (35) 68 Tries: Ludlow, Moyle, Reid 2, Socino, Atkinson, Varney, Singleton, Harris, Rees-Zammit Cons: Hastings 5, Evans 4 Perpignan: (12) 19 Tries: Lam, Seguela 2 Cons: Rodor 2

Gloucester romped to a 10-try victory over USA Perpignan in their European Challenge Cup Pool B fixture.

Lewis Ludlow, Kyle Moyle, Jordy Reid, Santiago Socino and Mark Atkinson all scored as the Cherry and Whites raced to a bonus point in the first half.

Seilala Lam and Nino Seguela pulled two back but Reid pushed the lead to 40-12.

Seguela doubled his tally, before Stephen Varney, Jack Singleton, Chris Harris and Louis Rees-Zammit all scored to cap an emphatic display.

Gloucester and Perpignan came into the tie having both won and lost a match apiece so far in the group stage of the competition.

The French Top 14 side had the better of the territory and possession in the opening minutes, but it was Gloucester captain Ludlow who capitalised on it. As Perpignan went through phases at their 10-metre line, he intercepted a pass to sprint down the pitch unopposed to score.

Minutes later, Rees-Zammit was unleashed down the middle, who then off-loaded to Moyle who scored in the corner.

Hooker Lam closed the gap to seven points for Perpignan, with a try from a maul. Yet Reid pushed it out again for Gloucester's third after teaming up with Ludlow.

Seguela went over from short range to make it 21-12, before Socino scored Gloucester's fourth from their own driving maul to secure the bonus point after only half an hour.

The home side pushed for a fifth and winger Rees-Zammit came close, although Moyle's pass went beyond him in sight of the line. Not long after, Atkinson threw a clever dummy to go over under the posts and make it 35-12.

Gloucester really began hitting their stride in the second half, helped by prop Arthur Joly being shown a yellow card for repeated team offences.

Reid scored his second to push them beyond 40 points, and while winger Seguela broke away to score his second out of nothing, the floodgates had already opened.

Scrum-half Varney ran over from 15 metres out for his second cup try of the season. Reid then set up Singleton as Gloucester went through the phases, and Harris got the ninth after a TMO deliberation as he touched down at the base of the right post.

Rees-Zammit, desperate to get on the scoreboard, then cantered down the pitch with his own intercept in the last play of the match to push Gloucester's try tally into double figures.

Gloucester: Moyle, Rees-Zammit, Harris, Atkinson, Thorley, Hastings, Varney; Ford-Robinson, Socino, Balmain, Clarke, Slater, Reid, Ludlow (capt), Clement.

Replacements: Singleton, Elrington, Gotovtsev, Davidson, Taylor, Chapman, Kveseladze, Evans.

Perpignan: Fernandez, Tilsley, Williame, Sawaileau, Seguela, Rodor, Lanajo; Chiocci, Lam, Joly, Labouteley, Cavubati, Ugena, Brazo, Mamea Lemalu.

Replacements: Montgaillard, Lotrian, Fakatika, Ma'afu, Bertheau, Degmache, Vaitulukina, Dubois.

Sin bin: Joly (48 mins).

Referee: Ben Blain (Sco).