After coming in on the wing to score against Toulon last week, Worcester's Harri Doel switches to full-back against Zebre

European Challenge Cup Pool A Venue: Stadio Sergio Lanfranchi Date: Saturday, 22 January Kick-off: 15:15 GMT Coverage: Live score updates on BBC local radio and on the BBC Sport website

Worcester head to Parma to face Italian side Zebre looking for a first European Challenge Cup victory to keep alive their outside hopes of a last 16 place.

Winless Warriors, fourth in Pool A, have so far suffered losing bonus-point defeats by Newcastle and Toulon, as well as picking up two points from their Covid cancellation with Biarritz.

Only the top three qualify for the next round from each group.

Victory in Italy could help them sneak in as best fourth-placed side.

But Warriors will probably need a bonus-point win to stand any realistic chance.

Worcester have made 11 changes for the trip to the Stadio Sergio Lanfranchi.

Harri Doel, who came in as a late replacement to score a try off the right wing against Toulon last Saturday, switches to full-back for the trip to Italy.

Former England loose forward Matt Kvesic moves from number eight to the blindside flank, while club captain Ted Hill starts on the bench.

Centres Oli Morris and Ash Beck are the only other two to keep their place, while wing Jack Johnson, who scored a try in each of his first two appearances in the Premiership Cup wins over Bristol and Gloucester, will make his European debut if he comes off the bench.

Zebre: To be confirmed.

Worcester: Doel; Howe, O Morris, Beck (co-capt), Hearle; Searle, Chudley; Waller, Annett (co-capt), McCallum, Clegg, A Kitchener, Kvesic, Lewis, Vailanu.

Replacements: Miller, Owen, Judge, Hatherell, Hill, Simpson, Smith, Johnson.

Referee: Hollie Davidson (Scotland).