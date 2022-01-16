Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Cornish Pirates have not played a game since they beat Ampthill on 11 December

Cornish Pirates' postponed Championship game at Ealing Trailfinders has been re-arranged for Saturday 26 March.

The game between Pirates, who are fourth, and second-placed Ealing was due to take place on New Year's Day.

But it was postponed after a number of Covid-19 cases in the Pirates squad.

The Pirates have not played since 11 December after their games with Richmond on 18 December and Hartpury on 26 December were also postponed due to Covid-19 cases.

The Richmond match will be played on Saturday 5 February, with no date set yet for the Hartpury fixture.