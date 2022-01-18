Dan Biggar: Wales name Lions fly-half as captain for 2022 Six Nations

Dan Biggar watches a shot at goal
Northampton fly-half Dan Biggar made his Wales debut against Canada in 2008

Wales have named British and Irish Lions fly-half Dan Biggar as captain for the Six Nations.

As permanent skipper Alun Wyn Jones is injured, Biggar will lead his country for the first time, with lock Adam Beard vice-captain.

Centre Jonathan Davies and flanker Ellis Jenkins, who have captained Wales in the past, are also in the squad.

Ospreys hooker Dewi Lake and flanker Jac Morgan and Cardiff forward James Ratti are the uncapped players.

As well as usual skipper Jones, Wales' lengthy injury list includes fellow Lions Ken Owens, Taulupe Faletau, Dan Lydiate, Josh Navidi, Justin Tipuric, George North and Leigh Halfpenny.

Wales begin the defence of their Six Nations title against Ireland in Dublin on Saturday, 5 February.

On his decision to pick Biggar as captain, Wales head coach Wayne Pivac said: "With the experience missing we wanted someone who had experienced the competition on a number of occasions and knows the rigours of it.

"He gives us that - he has 95 Wales caps and he's toured with the British and Irish Lions.

"Dan has the respect of the other players and management so we think he'll do a great job."

On top of the many Lions missing, Wales are also without hooker Elliot Dee, flanker Josh Macleod and centre Johnny Williams because of injury.

Ospreys centre Owen Watkin earns a recall but Owen Lane, Thomas Young, Ben Thomas, WillGriff John and Rhodri Jones are left out having been involved during last year's autumn Tests.

"We are excited to get back together as a squad when we meet up on Monday," said Pivac.

"The Six Nations is a very special competition and we want to go out and win, like every other nation. This is tournament rugby, so it's about working hard in training and preparing well each week.

"Last year the Six Nations offered fans an exciting brand of rugby with lots of tries and, while we know we have five tough matches ahead and the margins in Test rugby are fine, we are looking forward to the challenge.

"With the World Cup on the horizon next year, every match will be important for development on the road to France."

Wales squad for 2022 Six Nations

Forwards: Rhys Carre (Cardiff), Wyn Jones (Scarlets), Gareth Thomas (Ospreys), Ryan Elias (Scarlets), Dewi Lake (Ospreys), Bradley Roberts (Ulster), Leon Brown (Dragons), Tomas Francis (Ospreys), Dillon Lewis (Cardiff), Adam Beard (Ospreys, vice-captain), Ben Carter (Dragons), Seb Davies (Cardiff), Will Rowlands (Dragons), Christ Tshiunza (Exeter Chiefs), Taine Basham (Dragons), Ellis Jenkins (Cardiff), Jac Morgan (Ospreys), Ross Moriarty (Dragons), James Ratti (Cardiff), Aaron Wainwright (Dragons).

Backs: Gareth Davies (Scarlets), Kieran Hardy (Scarlets), Tomos Williams (Cardiff), Gareth Anscombe (Ospreys), Dan Biggar (Northampton, captain), Rhys Priestland (Cardiff), Callum Sheedy (Bristol Bears), Jonathan Davies (Scarlets), Willis Halaholo (Cardiff), Nick Tompkins (Saracens), Owen Watkin (Ospreys), Josh Adams (Cardiff), Alex Cuthbert (Ospreys), Louis Rees-Zammit (Gloucester), Johnny McNicholl (Scarlets), Liam Williams (Scarlets).

Comments

Join the conversation

106 comments

  • Comment posted by House of pain, today at 12:02

    For those people complaining about Wales injury list. Let's take a quick look at them:

    AWJ 36
    Owens 35
    Faletau 31
    Lydiate 34
    Navidi 31
    Tipuric 32
    North 29 (long history of concussion)
    Halfpenny 33 (long history of concussion)

    Most over 30 and sadly time catches up with everyone, plus being a professional rugby player is going to put strain on your body.

    Injuries are going to be far more common

    • Reply posted by TheTrinity, today at 12:12

      TheTrinity replied:
      To be fair, Halfpenny and Lydiate are done now anyway. replacing AWJ long term is a problem. Rhys Davies and Seb Davies seems good options.

  • Comment posted by Robinhood09, today at 11:47

    Biggar does most of talking to the ref anyway, so makes sense

    • Reply posted by Barrel2000, today at 11:50

      Barrel2000 replied:
      For 'talking' I take it you mean 'whinging and gesturing like a spoilt brat' ?

  • Comment posted by Llion, today at 11:39

    No suprises really, good to see Jac Morgan get the call up.

  • Comment posted by Nick Rowe, today at 11:40

    No Ioan Lloyd?

    • Reply posted by Ologist, today at 11:50

      Ologist replied:
      Thank god for that. Thrown around like a rag doll last time out and missed tackles galore. Same goes for Tom Rogers

  • Comment posted by Ologist, today at 11:49

    Probably best we’ve got available. I think we just need to be realistic given the injuries etc. 3 wins would be a good 6 Nations. 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿🏉

  • Comment posted by Dai Quietly, today at 11:48

    Decent squad, but Owens is a big loss and leaves us worrying short at Hooker..

    Can't see Wales pulling up trees, but I said that last season too...

  • Comment posted by Ruckedout, today at 12:16

    Think Lane should of made it and lloyd from Bristol.
    But Wales has 3 million selectors so good luck to Pivac and the squad.

    • Reply posted by Travis_Bickle, today at 12:21

      Travis_Bickle replied:
      You’ve been watching Slammed

  • Comment posted by Lapinvert, today at 12:10

    Pleased for Biggar, but it potentially closes down options at 10 if Sheedy or others are on fire. If they're going to go with four 10s, would've preferred Jarrod to Rhys.
    Hope Biggar can be more mature dealing with refs, Farrell and Sexton haven't really managed it.
    Ellis Jenkins was the obvious captain for me.
    Love "Fox", but think Scott W and Kieran W are in better form. Ioan should be in.

  • Comment posted by FuzzyDave, today at 11:57

    Jon Davies form for Wales has been poor for a few years now, way past his best. Pivac’s bias towards him is now hindering young centres like Kieran Williams coming through - we need to be building for the next World Cup after all.

    • Reply posted by Gwilym Hughes, today at 12:25

      Gwilym Hughes replied:
      I thought he improved as last year’s 6N went on and was ok against France, but yes I think it’s time to say goodbye and thanks for all you’ve done.

  • Comment posted by Allan, today at 11:59

    I think that Wales are lightweight in the Centre, with no outstanding players there. Hopefully, the full squad will gel better than the poor, ineffective Regions as seen regularly - they can't seem to win against strong opposition.

  • Comment posted by 4o7, today at 11:55

    From an outsider who's going to see them in Feb, I thought they ended up at full-strength in last year's tournament and looked great, but the autumn showed the depth wasn't there. So it's time for the next generation to step up or they might end up 5th.

  • Comment posted by Bull, today at 11:54

    Why is there such a dearth of players in certain positions in Wales? There is a glut of back row, wings to choose from but very few decent 10s, 13s?

    • Reply posted by legwill, today at 11:59

      legwill replied:
      can't agree on 10 - 4 class options there, and North being injured doesn't help but happy with our centre options too.

  • Comment posted by Eastbourne Taff, today at 11:53

    My expectations are pretty low so hopefully this group of players will pleasantly surprise me!I should imagine that our front five are the weakest in the 6 Nations which will make things fairly difficult.We need a cunning plan.

  • Comment posted by Papworthian, today at 11:48

    Well he's used to talking to refs all the time anyway!

  • Comment posted by Matt, today at 11:48

    Would have liked to have seen Ioan LLoyd in the squad!

  • Comment posted by WPL, today at 11:40

    Nothing wrong with choice of captain, here, imo.

  • Comment posted by Raziel, today at 12:25

    My heart hopes Wales punch above their weight again but I fear we will struggle against France and Ireland this year.

  • Comment posted by Paned o de, today at 12:20

    Reigning champions.

    We go again, ymlaen a ni

  • Comment posted by Another fine mess, today at 12:10

    Lack of go forward ball carriers in the squad particularly in the second row and off 8 so backs will be starved of ball to play off particularly as others note tight game may struggle.

  • Comment posted by Barrian, today at 12:00

    We look light at hooker and in the centre. Hopefully the lads who haven’t all shown the required standard, can up their game and flourish at this higher level. I don’t like Biggar as captain or even first choice ten, but given the frailty of the team structure at the moment we’re likely to play a game plan that matches his strengths.

