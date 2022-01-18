Dan Biggar: Wales name Lions fly-half as captain for 2022 Six Nations

Dan Biggar watches a shot at goal
Northampton fly-half Dan Biggar made his Wales debut against Canada in 2008

Wales have named British and Irish Lions fly-half Dan Biggar as their captain for the Six Nations.

As permanent skipper Alun Wyn Jones is injured, Biggar will lead his country for the first time, with lock Adam Beard his vice-captain.

Centre Jonathan Davies and flanker Ellis Jenkins, who have captained Wales in the past, are also in the squad.

Ospreys hooker Dewi Lake and flanker Jac Morgan and Cardiff forward James Ratti are the uncapped players.

As well as usual skipper Jones, Wales' lengthy injury list includes fellow Lions Ken Owens, Taulupe Faletau, Dan Lydiate, Josh Navidi, Justin Tipuric, George North and Leigh Halfpenny.

Wales begin the defence of their Six Nations title against Ireland in Dublin on Saturday, 5 February.

On his decision to pick Biggar as captain, Wales head coach Wayne Pivac said: "With the experience missing we wanted someone who had experienced the competition on a number of occasions and knows the rigours of it.

"He gives us that - he has 95 Wales caps and he's toured with the British and Irish Lions.

"Dan has the respect of the other players and management so we think he'll do a great job."

On top of the many Lions missing, Wales are also without hooker Elliot Dee, flanker Josh Macleod and centre Johnny Williams because of injury.

Ospreys centre Owen Watkin earns a recall but Owen Lane, Thomas Young, Ben Thomas and WillGriff John are left out having been involved during last year's autumn Tests.

"We are excited to get back together as a squad when we meet up on Monday," said Pivac.

"The Six Nations is a very special competition and we want to go out and win, like every other nation. This is tournament rugby, so it's about working hard in training and preparing well each week.

"Last year the Six Nations offered fans an exciting brand of rugby with lots of tries and, while we know we have five tough matches ahead and the margins in Test rugby are fine, we are looking forward to the challenge.

"With the World Cup on the horizon next year, every match will be important for development on the road to France."

Wales squad for 2022 Six Nations

Forwards: Rhys Carre (Cardiff), Wyn Jones (Scarlets), Gareth Thomas (Ospreys), Ryan Elias (Scarlets), Dewi Lake (Ospreys), Bradley Roberts (Ulster), Leon Brown (Dragons), Tomas Francis (Ospreys), Dillon Lewis (Cardiff), Adam Beard (Ospreys, vice-captain), Ben Carter (Dragons), Seb Davies (Cardiff), Will Rowlands (Dragons), Christ Tshiunza (Exeter Chiefs), Taine Basham (Dragons), Ellis Jenkins (Cardiff), Jac Morgan (Ospreys), Ross Moriarty (Dragons), James Ratti (Cardiff), Aaron Wainwright (Dragons).

Backs: Gareth Davies (Scarlets), Kieran Hardy (Scarlets), Tomos Williams (Cardiff), Gareth Anscombe (Ospreys), Dan Biggar (Northampton, captain), Rhys Priestland (Cardiff), Callum Sheedy (Bristol Bears), Jonathan Davies (Scarlets), Willis Halaholo (Cardiff), Nick Tompkins (Saracens), Owen Watkin (Ospreys), Josh Adams (Cardiff), Alex Cuthbert (Ospreys), Louis Rees-Zammit (Gloucester), Johnny McNicholl (Scarlets), Liam Williams (Scarlets).

  • Comment posted by Bull, today at 11:54

    Why is there such a dearth of players in certain positions in Wales? There is a glut of back row, wings to choose from but very few decent 10s, 13s?

  • Comment posted by Eastbourne Taff, today at 11:53

    My expectations are pretty low so hopefully this group of players will pleasantly surprise me!I should imagine that our front five are the weakest in the 6 Nations which will make things fairly difficult.We need a cunning plan.

  • Comment posted by House of pain, today at 11:53

    Similar situation to most recent years with Wales.

    Back 3 look good, half backs OK if slightly unremarkable, centres pretty weak, back row spoilt for choice, 2nd row Beard is OK but the rest aren't great, front row props who scrummage poorly and hookers that are inaccurate at the line out.

    Crazy to think we still don't know how good Wales are against 14 men.

  • Comment posted by Ologist, today at 11:49

    Probably best we’ve got available. I think we just need to be realistic given the injuries etc. 3 wins would be a good 6 Nations. 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿🏉

  • Comment posted by Barrel2000, today at 11:49

    A fantastic player but I wonder what message you are sending to youngsters by making him captain ? His histrionics and whinging towards officials is embarrassing. Hopefully being captain will stop him doing it.

    Decent squad. A competitive Wales is good for the 6N.

    • Reply posted by Ologist, today at 11:52

      Ologist replied:
      I take it you never saw Dallaglio as captain? Biggar is a good choice and will galvanise and add some much needed intensity

  • Comment posted by Papworthian, today at 11:48

    Well he's used to talking to refs all the time anyway!

  • Comment posted by TonyM, today at 11:48

    Forwards are lightweight and the same ones pushed around in all four European cup games this past weekend

  • Comment posted by Let the Red Dragon Rise, today at 11:48

    Fantastic squad! I'm confident we can go one better than last year and get the grand slam that we deserve.

    I cant see any other team that can beat us.

    Get behind the lads everyone!

    Cymru am byth!

  • Comment posted by Dai Quietly, today at 11:48

    Decent squad, but Owens is a big loss and leaves us worrying short at Hooker..

    Can't see Wales pulling up trees, but I said that last season too...

  • Comment posted by Matt, today at 11:48

    Would have liked to have seen Ioan LLoyd in the squad!

  • Comment posted by Robinhood09, today at 11:47

    Biggar does most of talking to the ref anyway, so makes sense

    • Reply posted by Barrel2000, today at 11:50

      Barrel2000 replied:
      For 'talking' I take it you mean 'whinging and gesturing like a spoilt brat' ?

  • Comment posted by Bosnia Herzegovina, today at 11:46

    Ol’ Flappy Hands as skipper.

  • Comment posted by Dean, today at 11:44

    Looks weak. Dodgy scrum, lightweight second rows, decent back row. Backs look OK, not sure how well they'll go with Biggar at fly half AND captain....

    • Reply posted by Bosnia Herzegovina, today at 11:46

      Bosnia Herzegovina replied:
      Gonna need a few more red cards.

  • Comment posted by WPL, today at 11:40

    Nothing wrong with choice of captain, here, imo.

  • Comment posted by Nick Rowe, today at 11:40

    No Ioan Lloyd?

    • Reply posted by Ologist, today at 11:50

      Ologist replied:
      Thank god for that. Thrown around like a rag doll last time out and missed tackles galore. Same goes for Tom Rogers

  • Comment posted by Llion, today at 11:39

    No suprises really, good to see Jac Morgan get the call up.

  • Comment posted by Scott Johnson, today at 11:38

    Pub team

  • Comment posted by 123456789, today at 11:35

    Why is watkins in the squad? Not good enough for internationl rugby.

    • Reply posted by Llion, today at 11:41

      Llion replied:
      Maybe because he is probably better than the next player available in his position.
      Not like wales have bus full of centres available to pick from.

