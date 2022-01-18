Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

Northampton fly-half Dan Biggar made his Wales debut against Canada in 2008

Wales have named British and Irish Lions fly-half Dan Biggar as their captain for the Six Nations.

As permanent skipper Alun Wyn Jones is injured, Biggar will lead his country for the first time, with lock Adam Beard his vice-captain.

Centre Jonathan Davies and flanker Ellis Jenkins, who have captained Wales in the past, are also in the squad.

Ospreys hooker Dewi Lake and flanker Jac Morgan and Cardiff forward James Ratti are the uncapped players.

As well as usual skipper Jones, Wales' lengthy injury list includes fellow Lions Ken Owens, Taulupe Faletau, Dan Lydiate, Josh Navidi, Justin Tipuric, George North and Leigh Halfpenny.

Wales begin the defence of their Six Nations title against Ireland in Dublin on Saturday, 5 February.

On his decision to pick Biggar as captain, Wales head coach Wayne Pivac said: "With the experience missing we wanted someone who had experienced the competition on a number of occasions and knows the rigours of it.

"He gives us that - he has 95 Wales caps and he's toured with the British and Irish Lions.

"Dan has the respect of the other players and management so we think he'll do a great job."

On top of the many Lions missing, Wales are also without hooker Elliot Dee, flanker Josh Macleod and centre Johnny Williams because of injury.

Ospreys centre Owen Watkin earns a recall but Owen Lane, Thomas Young, Ben Thomas and WillGriff John are left out having been involved during last year's autumn Tests.

"We are excited to get back together as a squad when we meet up on Monday," said Pivac.

"The Six Nations is a very special competition and we want to go out and win, like every other nation. This is tournament rugby, so it's about working hard in training and preparing well each week.

"Last year the Six Nations offered fans an exciting brand of rugby with lots of tries and, while we know we have five tough matches ahead and the margins in Test rugby are fine, we are looking forward to the challenge.

"With the World Cup on the horizon next year, every match will be important for development on the road to France."

Wales squad for 2022 Six Nations

Forwards: Rhys Carre (Cardiff), Wyn Jones (Scarlets), Gareth Thomas (Ospreys), Ryan Elias (Scarlets), Dewi Lake (Ospreys), Bradley Roberts (Ulster), Leon Brown (Dragons), Tomas Francis (Ospreys), Dillon Lewis (Cardiff), Adam Beard (Ospreys, vice-captain), Ben Carter (Dragons), Seb Davies (Cardiff), Will Rowlands (Dragons), Christ Tshiunza (Exeter Chiefs), Taine Basham (Dragons), Ellis Jenkins (Cardiff), Jac Morgan (Ospreys), Ross Moriarty (Dragons), James Ratti (Cardiff), Aaron Wainwright (Dragons).

Backs: Gareth Davies (Scarlets), Kieran Hardy (Scarlets), Tomos Williams (Cardiff), Gareth Anscombe (Ospreys), Dan Biggar (Northampton, captain), Rhys Priestland (Cardiff), Callum Sheedy (Bristol Bears), Jonathan Davies (Scarlets), Willis Halaholo (Cardiff), Nick Tompkins (Saracens), Owen Watkin (Ospreys), Josh Adams (Cardiff), Alex Cuthbert (Ospreys), Louis Rees-Zammit (Gloucester), Johnny McNicholl (Scarlets), Liam Williams (Scarlets).