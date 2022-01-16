Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Harri Morgan was the first player born this century to play for Ospreys in a European or Pro14 game

Ospreys scrum-half Harri Morgan will spend a short period on loan with English side Ampthill.

The Wales Under-20 international scored a try for the Championship club in a 20-10 victory against Bedford Blues at the weekend.

Bridgend-born Morgan, 21, scored on his Ospreys debut against Pau in the Challenge Cup in 2018 and signed his first professional deal in 2019.

He signed a fresh two-year contract with the region nine months ago.

In all Morgan has played nine games for the region, scoring two tries, but has not featured in the first team this season.

Ospreys say the the deal will allow Morgan to get valuable playing time. He can be recalled if required.

Ampthill are coached by former Wales fly-half and Dragons head coach Paul Turner.