Jersey Reds head coach Rob Webber took charge of the side with director of rugby Harvey Biljon serving a one-match ban

Jersey Reds back Scott van Breda says indiscipline was to blame for their 35-19 loss to leaders Doncaster.

Jersey trailed 15-0 at half-time after tries from Mark Best and Thom Smith before scores from Sean O'Connor and James Elliott reduced the deficit.

Connor Edwards' try increased the lead, but Elliott got one back before Knights fly-half Sam Olver scored late to add to his 15 points with the boot.

The defeat leaves Jersey in third, seven points behind Doncaster.

"The message in the week was to focus on the discipline and unfortunately we just came out on the wrong side," Van Breda, who returned to the side for the first time since September after injury, told BBC Radio Jersey.

"If you give this team's forwards good field position, if you give them six, seven eight attempts to maul they're going to score two or three, it's just the nature of the league and the nature of how good the forward packs are, and that's what cost us today."

Jersey played the game without director of rugby Harvey Biljon, who was serving a one-match ban for comments he made about a match official after the Boxing Day defeat by Bedford.

"We'll come in Monday and work harder than we did this last 10 days," added Van Breda when asked how his side can improve.

"We'll turn it around if we just keep doing what we're doing, eliminate the few silly errors, I think we can turn it around much quicker than it looks from the scoreboards."