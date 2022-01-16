Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Albert Tuisue can play at number eight or flanker

Gloucester have confirmed London Irish and Fiji back-rower Albert Tuisue will join them from next season.

Tuisue, 28, has made more than 50 appearances for the Exiles since arriving in January 2019 and been capped 11 times by his country.

He previously worked under Gloucester head coach George Skivington when he was an assistant at Irish.

"He's a player renowned for his physical presence and explosive ball carrying," Skivington said.

"But ultimately, he's a player that gives everything for the cause which is the exactly the kind of characters that we want representing this club."

Tuisue has scored 20 tries for Irish in all competitions and helped them regain their Premiership status after winning the Championship title in his first season with the club.

"It was a very hard decision to leave London Irish, but the offer on the table was too good to turn down," said Tuisue.

"We still have half a season to play, and I am committed to giving it everything I have in the Irish jersey."

Tuisue's only international try to date came against New Zealand in a Test match in Dunedin in July.