Oscar Beard scored two tries in Harlequins' Premiership defeat by London Irish in November

Harlequins back Oscar Beard has agreed a "long-term" contract extension with the Premiership champions.

Beard, 20, follows team-mates Alex Dombrandt, Luke Northmore, Sam Riley and Will Edwards in agreeing a new deal at The Stoop in recent weeks.

Having made his senior debut at centre against Sale last April, he has featured there and on the wing in six further appearances this season.

"I've loved all of the opportunities I've had here so far," Beard said.

"For me at the moment, I just want to play as many games as possible and keep performing well. I love winning and I want to do that with Quins and play in big games."

Beard's performances so far this season have included two tries against London Irish in the Premiership in November and a European Champions Cup debut against Castres in December.