Robert Baloucoune scored Ulster's first try and was influential throughout on his return to the side

Ulster head coach Dan McFarland has backed his young players to get "much, much better" after they produced an impressive display to beat Northampton in the Champions Cup.

Michael Lowry and Robert Baloucoune excelled in a starting backline with an average age of 22 that delivered an exciting attacking display.

"In terms of the talent that they have and the desire to improve on a week to week basis it's very exciting," McFarland said.

"Don't get me wrong they've got a long way to go. These guys are not the finished article, they can be much, much better and they'll get that through experience.

"There's a huge amount of work that the coaches put into that; in understanding the game.

"It's part of the way that we as a group like to coaching. Thinking about the game and the if's and when's of what we're trying to do."

Ulster booked their place in the last 16 with a 24-20 win at Franklin's Gardens, their third straight European win.

Man of the match Lowry scored two tries and helped create one for Nathan Doak, while the returning Baloucoune crossed for the opener and enjoyed an excellent game that will have pleased Ireland head coach Andy Farrell with the Six Nations just three weeks away.

"Rob's been recognised by Andy Farrell, Michael Lowry's been in that conversation, I've chatted with Andy about Ethan McIlroy.

"Obviously Rob got some of the plaudits tonight and Mikey got man of the match, but Ethan has been absolutely tremendous for us.

"He's a really smart rugby player who has got one of the most deadly sidesteps within our squad.

"Obviously James Hume has been producing big performances in big games and I though Stewart Moore played really well tonight. He had a really good game in what is a huge pair of boots that Stuart McCloskey left in the changing room for him."