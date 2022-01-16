Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Will Edwards is the fourth Harlequins player to agree a new contract this week

Harlequins fly-half Will Edwards has signed a new deal to extend his time with the Premiership club.

The 26-year-old arrived at The Stoop two years ago after spending three years as an England sevens player.

Since making his debut in the Champions Cup against Munster in December 2020, Edwards has gone on to a further 10 appearances, scoring 18 points.

"Quins is at the top of the game at the moment and to be part of that is amazing," he said.

"It's been a steep learning curve coming from sevens to 15s, especially in the 10 position because there's a lot of knowledge you have to gain.

"But the guys and the coaches around me have been fantastic and have made it quite an easy transition in that sense," added Edwards.

Meanwhile, Quins hooker Sam Riley has also agreed an extended deal with the Londoners.

The 20-year-old academy product has been with the club for six years and made seven senior appearances for the club.

"It's obvious to see that there's a good pathway here at Quins to go all the way, much like Marcus Smith and Cadan Murley," said Riley.

Harlequins have not specified the length of the contracts, with the duo joining centre Luke Northmore and number eight Alex Dombrandt in agreeing new deals this week.