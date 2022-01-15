Welsh club rugby results

Welsh rugby

Welsh club rugby results, 15-16 January

Indigo Group Premiership

Aberavon P - P Llandovery

Carmarthen Quins P - P Swansea

Ebbw Vale P - P Llanelli

Newport P - P Merthyr

RGC 29 - 52 Cardiff

WRU Championship

Ystalyfera 3 - 26 Bargoed

WRU Championship Cup

Glamorgan Wanderers 13 - 29 Ystrad Rhondda

Narberth P - P Maesteg Quins

Neath P - P Bargoed

WRU Championship Plate

Cardiff Met 29 - 17 Bedwas

Trebanos P - P Cross Keys

Ystalyfera P - P Beddau

Admiral National Leagues

Division 1 East

Brecon P - P Penallta

Dowlais 7 - 20 Nelson

Monmouth P - P Bedlinog

Newbridge 8 - 3 Brynmawr - Match abandoned 20 mins - pitch unplayable

Pontypool United 53 - 10 Blaenavon

Senghenydd 25 - 19 Risca

Division 1 East Central

Dinas Powys 12 - 21 St Josephs

Porth Harlequins 13 - 29 Rhydyfelin

Rhiwbina P - P Barry

Rumney 18 - 24 Mountain Ash

St Peters 24 - 7 Cambrian Welfare

Ynysybwl 16 - 17 Treorchy

Division 1 North

Bro Ffestiniog 17 - 40 Llangefni

COBRA P - P Dolgellau

Dinbych 5 - 61 Bala

Llandudno 32 - 24 Caernarfon

Nant Conwy 36 - 7 Bethesda

Ruthin 20 - 18 Pwllheli

Division 1 West Central

Bonymaen 22 - 13 Nantyffyllon

Dunvant 5 - 22 Ammanford

Kenfig Hill 56 - 0 Brynamman

Skewen 44 - 31 Birchgrove

Waunarlwydd 7 - 25 Tondu

Division 1 West

Felinfoel 55 - 3 Pembroke

Gowerton 16 - 33 Llangennech

Llanelli Wanderers P - P Aberystwyth

Newcastle Emlyn 40 - 6 Gorseinon

Penclawdd 7 - 50 Crymych

Yr Hendy 22 - 15 Whitland

Division 2 East

Caerleon 7 - 39 Oakdale

Cwmbran 10 - 15 Abergavenny

Newport HSOB 39 - 22 Caldicot

Pill Harriers 35 - 5 Blackwood

Division 2 East Central

Aberdare 13 - 14 Llantrisant

Cilfynydd 24 - 44 Abercwmboi

Cowbridge 25 - 12 Gilfach Goch

Llanishen 22 - 26 Caerphilly

Llantwit Fardre 28 - 18 Abercynon

Treharris P - P Taffs Well

Division 2 North

Colwyn Bay 36 - 7 Rhyl & District

Mold 50 - 12 Bangor

Newtown P - P Abergele

Welshpool P - P Nant Conwy II

Wrexham P - P Shotton Steel

Division 2 West Central

Builth Wells P - P Pyle

Maesteg Celtic P - P Pencoed

Morriston 18 - 22 Aberavon Quins

Porthcawl 20 - 22 Heol y Cyw

Resolven 48 - 10 Bridgend Sports

Ystradgynlais 40 - 22 Seven Sisters

Division 2 West

Fishguard 8 - 17 Pontarddulais

Loughor 15 - 47 Mumbles

Milford Haven P - P Burry Port

Nantgaredig 29 - 17 Kidwelly

Pontyberem 11 - 39 Carmarthen Athletic

Tycroes 5 - 21 Tenby United

Division 3 East A

Abertysswg 3 - 20 Rhymney

Deri 19 - 6 Llanhilleth

Garndiffaith 17 - 15 Abercarn

Machen 31 - 27 Blaina

RTB Ebbw Vale 7 - 23 Abertillery B G

Usk 29 - 7 Tredegar Ironsides

Division 3 East Central A

CR Cymry Caerdydd 30 - 15 Penygraig

Llanharan 40 - 18 Penarth

Old Illtydians 27 - 24 Canton

Pentyrch 38 - 10 Fairwater

Pontyclun 36 - 3 Cardiff Quins

Tylorstown 14 - 18 St Albans

Division 3 North

Holyhead 40 - 14 Pwllheli II

Llanidloes 33 - 0 Menai Bridge

Machynlleth P - P Dinbych II

Mold II P - P Llangefni II

Rhosllanerchrugog P - P Flint

Wrexham II 0 - 24 Ruthin II

Division 3 West Central A

Baglan 6 - 26 Swansea Uplands

Cwmafan P - P Cwmllynfell

Cwmgors 0 - 33 Aberavon Green Stars

Nantymoel 8 - 29 Bryncoch

Taibach P - P Abercrave

Vardre 26 - 24 Tonmawr

Division 3 West A

Haverfordwest 17 - 11 Pembroke Dock Quins

Laugharne 38 - 18 Llanybydder

Llangwm 7 - 40 Aberaeron

Neyland P - P Lampeter Town

St Clears 36 - 14 Cardigan

Tregaron P - P St Davids

Division 3 East B

Chepstow 59 - 0 New Tredegar

Hafodyrynys 21 - 5 New Panteg

Nantyglo 45 - 19 Bedwellty

Newport Saracens 20 - 8 Fleur De Lys

St Julians HSOB P - P Blackwood Stars

Whitehead 52 - 7 Trinant

Division 3 East Central B

Gwernyfed 10 - 23 Tonyrefail

Llandaff 30 - 24 Llantwit Major

Llandaff North 21 - 44 Caerau Ely

Old Penarthians P - P Hirwaun

Treherbert P - P Cefn Coed

Ynysowen P - P Wattstown

Division 3 West Central B

Briton Ferry 7 - 28 Maesteg

Cefn Cribwr 29 - 10 Glais

Crynant 38 - 17 Alltwen

Glyncorrwg 3 - 55 Bryncethin

Pontrhydyfen 22 - 28 Penlan

Division 3 West B

Bynea 29 - 30 New Dock Stars

Furnace United 35 - 10 Llandybie

Llandeilo P - P Amman United

Llangadog 10 - 6 Cefneithin

Penygroes 36 - 14 Betws

Tumble P - P Trimsaran

Division 3 East C

Brynithel 5 - 13 Magor

Crumlin 82 - 7 West Mon

Hollybush 17 - 10 Beaufort

Pontllanfraith 17 - 14 Crickhowell

Rogerstone P - P Bettws

Division 3 East Central C

Cardiff Saracens 62 - 17 Whitchurch

Ferndale 48 - 14 Cardiff Internationals

Llandrindod Wells P - P Brackla

Sully View 62 - 17 Tref y Clawdd

Division 3 West Central C

Fall Bay P - P Pontycymmer

Pantyffynnon P - P Pontardawe

Penybanc P - P Cwmgwrach

Pontyates 29 - 12 Ogmore Vale

Rhigos P - P Cwmtwrch

Tonna 37 - 6 South Gower

Division 3 East D

Forgeside P - P Tredegar

Girling 45 - 17 Cwmcarn United

Old Tyleryan 0 - 24 Trefi

